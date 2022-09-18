Spread the love

It’s Emmys week, that time for celebrating the 74th annual Emmy Awards. Splash Magazines accepted the invitation from WOW Creations Los Angeles based celebrity marketing agency, to attend the celebration experiences and share interview vignettes that communicate what they’ve created; to help elevate media exposure for synergistic participating brands in Hollywood at the Mr. C. Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

WOW Creations circa 2004 has partnered with ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor Pad,” The Recording Academy, The Grammy’s, Miss America, Miss Universe, Miss USA, TV Land Awards, TBS, Canadian Country Music Awards, Chris Evert Celebrity Tennis Challenge, and many more events around the country. Every year they hold their annual Emmy Awards Gifting Suite and Oscar Gifting Suite, which attracts some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond.

WOW! Creations

This year’s Emmy Gifting Suite celebrates the 74th Annual Emmy Awards event, welcoming the Emmy Nominees, Hollywood Influencers, Screen Legends, Sport Stars, Reality Stars, and more. Wow Creations is owned by twin brothers Mark and Matthew Harris. They also host their weekly radio show “The Taste-Makers,” and have appeared on two seasons of “Storage Wars” on A & E Network, and also run their highly successful boutique publicity agency “WOW Publicity.”

Splash Magazine is delighted to share a gallery of experience photos with captions from the effervescent and momentous occasion with congrats to all this year’s Emmy Awards nominees and winners that kicked off the weekend festivities from 10:00am to 4:00pm PT on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Follow the article for amazing individual interview segments following the Emmy awards this week, featuring Emmy nominee Anthony A. Anderson, “Anacostia”, Chris McDonald “Hacks,” and more in the celebratory news days to come…

Check out the list of brand participants listed as follows:

Mr. C. Hotel ~ www.mrchotels.com

Skin Sutra ~ www.skinsutra.com

Rogieroco Sunglasses ~ www.rogierco.com

Sabre Pepper Spray ~ www.sabrered.com

La Casa Del Camino Hotel ~ www.hotel-lacasadelcamino.com

Hales Parker ~ www.halesparker.com

Geronimo Fashion

Dr. John Burd ~ www.lysulin.com

Grande Maison Fine Linens ~ www.gmblanc.com

Dr. Burds Spray ~ www.drburdwonderspray.com

A Place in the Sun Hotel Palm Springs ~ www.aplaceinthesunhotel.com

Glamore ~ www.glamore4u.com

Beauty Kitchen ~ www.beautylitchen.net

My Blue Labs ~ www.mybluelabs.com

My Karuna ~ www.mykaruna.com

Jewels of the Forest ~ www.shroomjerky.com

Robusto Cigars Arcadia ~ www.robusto.com

Gelato and Angels ~ www.gelatoangels.com

Lashelle Beverly Hills Esthetician ~ www.lashelleullie.com

Buzz Box Cocktails ~ www.buzzboxcocktails.com

Guru Energy Drink ~ www.guruenergy.com

Sknvue

Victor Wear

UnGun

Amor Cache Lingerie

LGCY Power

Beverly High Rye Whiskey and Rye ~ www.beverlyhighrye.com

Aztec Secret ~ www.aztecsecret.com

Rachel Fiori ~ www.mastersofselfuniversity.com

www.celebrityhairforless.com

www.skinexmd.com

Gino’s East Famous Chicago Pizza ~ www.ginoseast.com

Bagels by the Nosh ~ www.thenosh.com

V3 Water

CBD provided by www.centralcalicaregivers.net

Psychic reading by www.sineremotewellness.com

Oh, the fabulousness that awaits us this Monday evening for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in tv shows and industry performances, as the talented actor from SNL, Kenan Thompson hosts the affair LIVE from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, Ca.

How to watch: The Emmy Awards will air on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T but it will also stream on Hulu, YouTube TV, and live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Photo attributions: Dr. Tracey Bond, Splash Magazine Worldwide