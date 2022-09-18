Spread the love

Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics, an industry leader in luxury clean cosmetics and skincare, joins the elite beauty brand portfolio at Beauty Avenue’s Caesar’s Palace and MGM Grand Hotel and Casino retail locations this Fall.

For more than 24 years, the Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics philosophy has been the creation of ultra-luxury cosmetics and skincare formulated from natural ingredients. Before anyone coined the term “Clean Beauty”, Youngblood set the highest standard for performance and quality by eliminating the use of any potentially skin irritating materials. They created a product line suitable for ALL skin types, even the highest skin sensitivity, while targeting pigmentation, longevity, wearability, and versatility; their award-winning products have since been endorsed by leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons worldwide.

Photo courtesy of Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics

Beauty Avenue concept stores carry a wide variety of exclusive beauty products including cosmetics, skincare, hair products and styling tools, beauty devices, and accessories. As they specifically curate niche indie brands with focus on superior ingredients and components, choosing to onboard Youngblood is unquestionably the perfect synergistic partnership of company and brick-and-mortar retailer.

Photo courtesy of Beauty Avenue

“I am excited to be partnering with a retailer that aligns with the ethos of our brand! From quality ingredients to a luxury feel, Beauty Avenue embodies the essence of what makes Youngblood so unique in the market.” – Pauline Youngblood, Founder and Creative Director, Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics & Skincare