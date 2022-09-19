Spread the love

Kuti family scion Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 have been relentlessly touring the globe for the first time in years, with an ongoing US, UK, and European tour that has hit stops at major festivals like Glastonbury. The tour is currently booked through October 1 in the US, at the tenth annual Desert Daze in Moreno Valley, California, and through November 7 in Europe, at Villanos del Jazz in Madrid, Spain. Along the way, they have been performing classic anthems from their catalogue alongside new material from their upcoming album, like singles “Love and Revolution” and “Emi Aluta.” These two tracks were recorded live at Clout Studio, the legendary premises of Cool FM 96.9 on Victoria Island in Lagos and are out now.

New Afrika Shrine, Lagos, Photo Credit: Eddie Williams

Seun’s playing Subterranean in Chicago Tuesday, September 20 at 8:00PM CDT, Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647. Tickets available here.

Seun and dancer, credit: Iris Colleen

The new Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 record will also include hip-hop versions of some songs from their 2018 Grammy®-nominated album Black Times, in collaboration with Black Thought, co-founder/MC of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show house band The Roots. The lead single “Kuku Kee Me (Remix)” is an official soundtrack selectionfor FIFA 23 and will be available for purchase and streaming on September 23 (the animated music video will be released September 22). The track perfectly marries the two artists’ unique but global perspectives, combing funky beats and blistering verses to share the message of “people power” in the world today. They last worked with Black Thought on Common’s single “When We Move,” which debuted worldwide for UN World Oceans Day before a performance on The Tonight Show, with footage of Seun at The New Afrika Shrine in Lagos intercut with Common, Black Thought, and The Roots live on-stage in New York.

New Afrika Shrine, Lagos, Photo Credit: Eddie Williams

In 2011, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80’s live record From Africa with Fury: Rise, co-produced by Brian Eno and John Reynolds, landed on both Billboard and digital international charts. The album was their first Knitting Factory Records before joining Knitting Factory Management in 2021. Still retaining members of the group that played, protested, and were arrested with his father, they have a reputation for playing multi-hour shows heavy on group improvisation. “My band Egypt 80 and I hope, as always, that our music will help make the world a more generous, kinder and more livable place,” Seun concludes, “not only to fans but to its underrepresented people.”

Photo credit: Alexis Mayron

Pre-save “Kuku Kee Me (Remix)” here and keep up with Seun on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & YouTube!