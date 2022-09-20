Spread the love

The Seventh Annual Taste of the Rams has a new home in 2022, as it will take place at SoFi Stadium, home to Super Bowl LVI and home of the Los Angeles Rams. Join us on Monday, October 10 at 6:00 PM. The event to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is presented by Don Lee Farms along with co-presenting sponsor Bank of America.

This event helps raise money and awareness for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, but they are in need all year long. One in five people living in Los Angeles County struggles with food insecurity and for children, that number is one in four. The food bank has a wide variety of programs to assist children, seniors, working families and individuals facing hunger in the Los Angeles community.

The lineup of chefs include Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill, Jackson Kalb of Jame Enoteca and Steve Samson of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza. That is just to name a few of the amazing chefs who will be serving up some of their best dishes to guests and Rams players alike.

Scene from Second Annual Taste of the Rams

If you love football, the Rams and great food while helping out an incredible organization, this is the once-a-year event for year. There has never been a better time to help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, whether you attend or not, but while you are doing good, you get to experience one of the most memorable nights you will ever imagine and you get to do at it at the stunning SoFi Stadium.

For more information, visit: Taste of the Rams

To explore sponsorship opportunities similar to this one, please contact Roger Castle, Chief Development Officer at [email protected] or (323) 234-3030 ext. 147.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 67 million pounds of food in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children’s Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 29,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

About the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles’ original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2017, the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West title and hosted the NFL’s first Playoff game in Southern California in 30 years. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to being a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The team currently hosts games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with plans to move to a new world-class stadium at the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, currently under construction in Inglewood, California, for the 2020 NFL season. For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams’ social media channels.

About Don Lee Farms

Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned food manufacturer and leading national supplier of organic and conventional food products. They are the leading national producer of organic veggie burgers. Don Lee Farms produces meat, vegetarian and plant-based foods for retail, club, foodservice and school foodservice markets. Consumer products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide such as Costco Wholesale®, Whole Foods Markets® and Walmart® under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and under brands of their partners. For more information, visit www.donleefarms.com and follow Don Lee Farms on Facebook and Twitter, @DonLeeFarms.