When THE REVUE was first presented last spring, this parody of cinema and theater classics poked fun at the very fact that “Not everything should be a musical.” For those who missed the original show, THE REVUE returns on September 17 with a special Cabaret Edition featuring all new songs based on popular movies which satisfied audiences far and wide – without music. The question remains: Would they have been better as musicals? Uproarious satire abounds as the talented Revue company adds music – with hilarious results – to a number of cinematic audience favorites, including “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Aliens,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “Top Gun.”

The Revue Ensemble – Photo by Jim Dooley

Conceived of and produced by Emmy-award winning composer Jim Dooley, the production is emceed by a bouncy Ben Zelevansky. Uber-talented cast members include Katie DeShan (soprano), Annie Perkins (alto), Andrew Huber (tenor), and Michael Cavinder (baritone). When asked about the new show, Dooley remarked:

“Audiences…proved to us that this is the type of show the world needs right now, and we’re thrilled to bring it back by popular demand to the iconic Bourbon Room which has already played home to so many great parodied music…we’ve spiced up this version, so leave the kids at home this time!”

THE REVUE Poster – Photo by Elaine L. Mura

From a book by Jim Dooley and Mark Hampton with music and lyrics by Dooley, THE REVUE will delight audiences as it makes fun of another set of movie classics as they become ridiculously awful musicals – happily, for only a few minutes. Director Jennifer Clymer skillfully helms the production with musical director/pianist John Jensensky and chuckling band members Emiliano Almeida (drums), Alec de Kervor (guitar), and Aaron Almazan (bass). In keeping with the film favorites, THE REVUE features a series of recognizable iconic props from movies and Broadway shows such as Judge Smails’ hat from “Caddyshack,” Darth Vader’s helmet from “The Empire Strikes Back,” and the medieval wine goblets from “The Princess Bride.”

For fans of satire and humor, THE REVUE is a perfect evening out. Given that this sequel is the “Cabaret Edition” and that the Bourbon Room, the current venue, is a nightclub, this is clearly not a show for the kiddies. Get ready to titter, chuckle, and guffaw as the company takes aim at some very iconic productions with irreverent abandon.

THE REVUE runs for one night only at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022. An hour before the show, the Bourbon Room opens for dinner and drinks (two drink minimum). The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028. For updated information and tickets, go online.