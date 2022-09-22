Spread the love

Lukas Poost and Terry L?avell – photo by Carli Cadel

By Kathy Carpenter

“Be Yourself; everyone else is already taken,” Oscar Wilde. Moonlight Stage Productions presents “Kinky Boots” with Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. Written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the Book is by Harvey Fierstein. It is directed by Larry Raben and Choreographed by Peggy Hickey while the Musical Director and Conductor is Wilkie Ferguson. This musical is based on actual events. It is an interesting look into how limiting our beliefs can be. Kinky Boots is an entertaining thought provoking musical.

Charlie Price grew up in a small English town with a father who had a passion for shoes. His father owned a shoe factory employing most of the town. He hoped Charlie would some day replace him. Shoes are not Charlie’s thing. However, when his dad dies unexpectedly Charlie is forced to return to the factory.

L:ukas Poost as Charlie Price – Photo by Carli Cadel

Charlie finds out the factory has been losing money for years. He tries to fire people, but everyone needs the work. Charlie decides to play hero, and save the company and everyone who works there. When Charlie meets the fabulous Lola, a drag queen performer, in London. Lola inspires Charlie to want to create footwear that will wow and support a man’s weight. He doesn’t know design but has seen drawings from Lola. Charlie invites Lola to design, and Kinky Boots is formed.

Lola challenges Charlie and the factory workers to examine their limited beliefs of masculinity and manhood, assumptions they make based on appearances. This is something we humans do everyday. The show also explores the relationships between fathers and sons, expectations and not meeting them. The show shines a light on moments many audience members can identify with.

Terry Lavell and Dancers – photo by Carli Cadel

Pop star Cyndi Lauper, won a Tony Award for composer/lyricist, being the first woman in history to do so. The show ends with her anthem, “Raise You “Up.” A tremendous song reminding us to be ourselves. You’ve got to do you.

The two lead actors give Broadway quality performances. Lukas Poost, plays Charlie Price, the lovable people-pleaser, a true talent. Terry Lavell, plays Lola. Broadway talents are making local Moonlight debut, and bring show stopping performance. Berto Fernadez, plays Don, my favorite character. The trouble maker. I’ve seen Fernadez act several times before and he is awesome, always a treat to watch. Also starring in Kinky Boots, is Nastelie Storrs, Dayna Sauble, and Greg Nicholas.

Cast – photo by Carli Cadel

I want to give a shout to to the other stars in the show. Several pairs of amazing “Kinky Boots.” I don’t know who made or designed these boots, but they are incredible. It is well worth seeing this production for the glimpses of weakness’s in human nature and ourselves. as wel as the chance to see these epic boots.

Kinky Boots

Thru October 1. 2022

Moonlight Amphitheater

http://www.moonlightstage.com

.