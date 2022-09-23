Spread the love

The Brick Bar landed in Chicago at Empirical Brewery (1801 W Foster Ave) the weekend of September 9 and 10, 2022. It was a Lego-inspired bar consisting of over one million blocks, transported and assembled into the ultimate fun fest.

The ball pit was a blast

Guests were encouraged to relive their childhood dreams at this amazingly creative pop-up-themed bar. This pop-up bar was the first of its kind, resulting in the ultimate nostalgia trip, which definitely brought back memories for me as a kid.

Guests created original lego designs

The Brick Bar was a day of lego building and beer memories. Not only were the brews delicious, but it was a fun experience of a favorite toy pastime that was for all ages. The bar featured sculptures made completely from building blocks, including the opportunity to build your own creations.

The legend of Zelda and good beer

R2D2 offering out a lager

The 90-minute sessions involved building competitions complete with prizes, a brick-made wishing well and a table built with over 22,000 bricks to host plenty of table tennis relays. There were also local DJs spinning tunes at the event.

Great DJ music list was played at the event

I really enjoyed attending the pop up, sipping creative beers and building with legos! Legos were one of my favorite toys as a child. The designs and creations that people built were all impressive. There was everything from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch, Marvel characters, animals, names, food, PAC Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Legends of Zelda and much more.

Thousands of lego bricks were available to let your creativity run wild

My favorite part of the Brick Bar was the bubble pit! I may have been the only thirty-eight year old adult in there (besides parents), but it was still a rolling good time.

Bring a pop up event, Brock Bar unfortunately was only available to visit and experience for two days. I would recommend that it stays a bit longer for future stops. If the Brick Bar stops by you, be sure to check it out.

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

Venue: Empirical Brewery, 1801 W Foster Ave, Chicago, Illinois, United States, 60640