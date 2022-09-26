Spread the love

On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Ecoluxe Endless Summer Festival and Lounge honored the best of TV during awards weekend and was also a charity fundraiser benefiting spcaLA. The event featured a formal lunch in the Beverly Hilton’s Wilshire Gardens, pampering by health and wellness brands, a metaverse art gallery VR experience and sustainable activations making a social impact.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Adrienne Jane -mPhoto by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Marjorie Dehey (R) attends Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival at The Beverly Hilton – Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

The Beverly Hilton’s Executive Chef served up a curated luncheon from 12:00- 2:00pm PST and their infamous handcrafted Donut Wall was on display for snacks throughout the day! The event was recorded by KNEKT TV which interviewed attending stars about their current projects and streamed the event as a LIVE TV Special that day.

(L-R) Hlonela Mrwetyana, Mischa Kai and Izzie Florez -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Kate Linder (L) attends Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

Veteran TV/Film product placement producer Debbie Durkin invited the following brands to provide fun interactive installations and to showcase their products throughout the day.

Naomi Grossman-Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Kearran Giovanni -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Resort & Villas which provided Emmy Nominees a 2-night stay at their luxury villas courtesy of Swanky Retreats and Caribbean Living Magazines.

Jasmine Davis -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Matthew Dennis Lewis and Russell Dennis Lewis-Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Musician Kris Radtke -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

BSW Nation Village showcased a collection of cannabis brands (Lime Cannabis, Dime Industries, and Garden Society) and hosted the Balbuena Productions Metaverse Art Gallery which was an interactive metaverse gallery and VR activation (VR goggles!)

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Brandon Farbstein -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Matt Iseman and Jessica Ross -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

NEFT VODKA premium spirits offered tastings, lifestyle gear, and product for attendees to take home. Dolce Vida Organic Tequila shared tastings of their four signature flavors- tequila blanco, pineapple jalapeno, lime, and grapefruit!

Nikki Lund -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Actor Jesse Kove (R) and guest -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Matt Iseman -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Shane Kinsman and Brent Kinsman -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

Luxmary Handbags held a special giveaway for attendees featuring vintage Louis Vuitton designer handbags worth $1K. In addition, all ECOLUXE attendees received an invite to the Luxmary Handbags Sip N Shop event on Saturday September 10th at their retail store in Burbank. Guest were gifted a generous gift card at ECOLUXE to be used toward any purchase during the Sip N Shop event. They also be provided gift bag items ranging ($200-$400) value including designer pieces such as a Gucci notebook, Emilio Pucci card holder, Miu Miu key ring, Cartier key holder, Chanel paper weight and more. Nikki Lund Clothing was on site gifting select fashion items to attendees.

Jess Phoenix -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Sean Kanan and Michele Kanan -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Jasmin Rosemberg -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

Royal Keepers gifted all natural, healing hair & skin products including body butter, shampoo, conditioner and oils. Kimberlicious Kourtney Beauty (KK Beauty)cannabis-infused, eco friendly, THC butters & cosmetic collection will gift perfumes, body butters, lip gloss, lip paint, and tees.

Sean Kanan -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

Liana Treat & Berry featured an assortment of hand-dipped strawberries, wafers and madeleines in Ruby chocolate and white couverture chocolate, topped with signature drizzle, gold drizzle, marble, and gold leaf garnish. Fresh & Meaty Burgers– Ranked the #2 Best burger in LA and the #1 Turkey burger in LA. Provided samples and gift cards for their Los Angeles and Carson locations. generosiTEA, a great tasting tea that gives back to charity through every purchase, from Country singer Stephen Westly.

Actress Carolyn Hennesy-Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

Healthy Paws Herbal Labs provides dog and cat parents with natural organic options to help keep their furry friends stay in optimal health. Now offering sustainable packaging!

Celebrity attendees included:

Professional dancer (Beyonce’s dance Captain) Ashley Everett

Paul Ben-Victor “Pam and Tommy”

Cali Senkpiel

Celebrity Musician and Designer Nikki Lund

“American Ninja Warrior” host Matt Iseman

Jessica Ross

“Major Crimes” Kearran Giovanni

Anjali Bhimani from “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+

Anjali Bhimani from “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+ Actress Carolyn Hennesy

Former NFL Player & HBO “Ballers” start Donovan Carter

“Lucy in 13: The Musical” (Netflix) Frankie McNellis

“Cobra Kai” Jesse Kove

“Shameless” star Scott Michael Campbell

NBA Legend, Cuttino Mobley

Grammy winner “Train” Charlie Colin

“Dance Moms” Melissa Gisoni

“American Horror Story” Naomi Grossman

Keith Harris, the Black Eyed Peas Drummer

and more!

Adrienne Jane -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Paul Ben-Victor and Cali Senkpiel -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Cuttino Mobley and Terry Briggs-Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

About EcoLuxe Lounge

ECOLUXE LOUNGE is a luxury experience created by Debbie Durkin, LA’s leading purposeful TV/Film product placement producer, creator of the ECOLUXE Lounge Luxury Experiences (16 years), an official ABC TV-producing-partner and her ABC4 TV ECOLUXE “Must-Haves” TV segments. Debbie pioneered the USA’s 1st Celebrity Drive-Thru in Sept. 2020. Our team creates entertainment marketing PR campaigns, harnessing the Power of Entertainment. We uplift brands, women, black, Latino, and Asian-owned businesses, and those with a social impact on sustainable platforms, who contribute lifestyle products & services Good for the Planet, the Environment, Home, Family & Pets. ECOLUXE LOUNGE luxury experiences are private, by-invite-only events produced during Award Show and Film Festival weeks. #EventResponsibly For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/producerdeb

Mischa Kai -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge Heather Brooker -Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s pre-Emmys ECOLUXE Lounge

About spcaLA

spcaLA is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, independently chartered organization that is not affiliated with any other “SPCA” or humane society. spcaLA has been serving Los Angeles since 1877 and has seen an increased need for funding for animals during the pandemic. We believe that animals, as living creatures, have value beyond economic measurement, and are entitled to legal, moral and ethical consideration and protection.There is no national SPCA, parent organization, or umbrella group that provides financial support. Each SPCA and Humane Society is a completely unrelated organization. spcaLA does not receive funding from any federal, state or local government agency. Financial support for the organization’s humane programs is provided solely by donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations. To support, visit https://spcala.com/