Fall is the time (in the Northern Hemisphere) where the weather generally cools down after the warm summers. Earth is preparing for the colder winter months. It doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun, or spice in our days. The below collection of items will help gear us up for shorter and colder days. From clothes and accessories, to fun treats and drinks, and activities to snuggle up to, you are sure to find something that tickles your imagination in this guide.

Prices are listed from lowest to highest in this guide, with a little something for every budget!

Items up to $40 Items $40 to $100 Items above $100

Items up to $40

Kasel Krafts – Dough to Go Jars

Dough To Go! 8 oz jars are filled with handmade, small batch sensory dough and a handful of themed loose parts. Dough To Go Jars are perfect for travel, as a party favor, or just to keep little hands busy! All dough is certified non-toxic and made to order. Recommended for ages 3+ and supports development in creativity, fine motor skills, or patience. Kasel Krafts dough also comes in a variety of kits to encourage imagination!

$10 Buy now!

Sips By – Autumn Tea Box

Unwind with a nice hot tea packed with the autumn flavors we all love, to warm your soul from the inside. Sips by’s tea subscription box is personalized to fit your unique preferences.

This box comes with enough tea to make 16 cups, a tea bag kit with disposable tea filters to steep loose leaf tea, and a postcard. Teas Included: Leaves of Leisure- Autumn Breeze; DAVIDsTEA – Apple Cider; Mark T Wendell- Autumn Cranberry Black; and Sis Got Tea – Sweet Potato Pie.

$16 Buy now!

The Gilded Age: The Complete First Season DVD

Indulge in all 9 episodes of The Gilded Age: The Complete First Season – the historical drama that won fans over with its charming cast and compelling storylines with over two hours of bonus content including an all-new featurette.

From Emmy® and Academy Award® Winning Writer Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”, Best Original Screenplay Gosford Park), and recently renewed for a second season by HBO, The Gilded Age the Complete First Season takes place during a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the rise of disparity between old money and new. A wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family, Marian, embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighboring clan of her aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell and his ambitious wife, Bertha, meeting new people like aspiring writer Peggy Scott, along the way. In this exciting new world that is on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

$17.49 Buy now!

Lucifer: The Sixth & Final Season

In the sixth and final season of Lucifer, we close the chapter on our crime-solving Devil. With Los Angeles no longer the battleground for his angelic siblings, Lucifer’s relationship with Chloe has never been stronger. Life is good. But if we know anything about this fallen angel, it’s that his past always finds a way of catching up to him!

Put on your devilish grins – as Lucifer: The Complete Series will also be available, containing all 93 exhilarating episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all six epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Lucifer: The Complete Series is priced to own on DVD for $112.99 SRP ($134.99 in Canada).

$19.99 Buy now!

YOUNG SHELDON: THE COMPLETE FIFTH SEASON

Laugh along with all 22, 30-minute, episodes from the outrageous fifth season, as well as all-new bonus content going behind the scenes of the series 100th episode. Young Sheldon: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $19.99 SRP for the DVD ($24.99 in Canada) and will also be available on Blu-ray courtesy of Warner Archive Collection.

For young Sheldon Cooper, being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in East Texas. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father struggles as a high school football coach and father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother fiercely protects her son who just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother does the best he can in high school, but his younger brother is already in college. Sheldon’s twin sister remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. And his beloved Meemaw, his Texas grandmother who supports him and his gifts. For over a decade, Big Bang Theory audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. Now they join him as he embarks on his innocent, awkward journey toward the man he will become.

$19.99 Buy now!

A Book That Loves You: An Adventure in Self-Compassion

Compiled by the cofounders of the internationally renowned FLOW magazine, Irene Smit and Astrid Van Der Hulst, A Book That Loves You helps readers slow down, own the good stuff, celebrate the flaws, and focus on learning to love and appreciate themselves.

Following the revolutionary A Book That Takes Its Time (with 205,000 copies in print), which encouraged readers to slow down in order to savor life’s little pleasures with creativity and intention, A Book That Loves You offers a message that will resonate in its simplicity: Be nice to yourself, no matter what kind of day you’re having. A Book That Loves You is filled with Flow’s trademark paper “goodies” designed to help readers put what they read into action: complete a “slow down” sticker puzzle, unfold and fill in the “My Own User Manual” road map, punch out and assemble a DIY flower—just because—and more.

$29.16 Buy now!

Atoria’s Family Bakery Flatbreads

Atoria’s Family Bakery flatbreads make a delicious base for easy recipes that can inspire families to have fun with their food and build healthy habits. The flatbreads come in a range of flavors and nutritional values. Looking to increase fiber? Try the Whole Grain & Flax Mini Lavash. Looking to decrease carbs? Try the Cauliflower & Coconut Mini Lavash.

All of the bread is baked with simple non-GMO ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. All treats and no tricks! All Atoria’s Family Bakery breads are 30% off through October 15th! Use code 30halloween to save today.

$29.99 Buy now!

Sweetology DIY Decorating Kits

Choose from tons of different themes (holidays, hobbies, seasons & more!) that include everything you need to decorate sweets for any occasion. Sweetology Highlights:

DIY decorating kits

Choose from cake, cupcakes, & cookies

Each kit includes everything you’ll need: Fresh baked cake & cookies Made from scratch vanilla buttercream frosting Professional piping bags & stainless steel decorating tips Sugar-pressed decorations Assorted sprinkles

Create bonding experiences with the kids, friends, or office as part of a team-building exercise

Virtual & in person decorating classes led by Sweetology or host your own!

Themed kits are available for every holiday & occasion

Make your own custom kit!

$34.99+ Buy now!

Ice Shaker 26oz Shaker Bottle

The original 26oz Shaker Bottle will be a staple in any fitness junkie’s workout regime. The Shaker Bottle lid is uniquely designed with a patented removable agitator for ease of cleaning, a double snap top to ensure liquids won’t spill, and a flip up carry handle to make it easy to haul around from the gym to the grocery store.

Impress your most active loved ones with the gift of high-performance, insulated bottles- just in time for the new year resolutions. Available in a variety of colors, Ice Shaker bottles are also customizable with detailed lasered engravings through The Custom Shop.

$34.99 Buy now!

Items $40 to $100

Be Good To People Hoodie

The idea for Be Good to People was inspired by a rude experience that founder Kris Wittenberg had while running errands at lunch. Once back in the office, she exasperatedly asked, “WHY CAN’T PEOPLE JUST BE GOOD TO PEOPLE?” It was a light bulb moment and she decided to put “Be Good To People®️” on a t-shirt and send a message to the world. All products are black and white because it’s that simple, so Be Good to People’s tagline became “It’s so simple…it’s black and white.”

The company donates 2% of every purchase to the Be Good To People Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to create a kinder world.

$48 Buy now!

Heath-Ade’s Kombucha

Health-Ade’s bubbly beverages keep the joy in happy hour with feel good fizz that support a happy and healthy gut. Kombucha is living fermented tea filled with probiotics and detoxifying acids. The Fan Favorite variety pack includes 4 bottles of each flavor: Bubbly Rose, Pink Lady Apple, and Pomegranate.

$49.95 Buy now!

De Soi Can Variety Pack

Co-Founded by Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan, De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint. These sparkling aperitifs serve as an elegant alternative to alcohol, but with better ingredients, natural adaptogens, low calories, and no refined sugar.

$70 (12 cans) Buy now!

Old Trapper

Old Trapper has the perfect snack for all things Football Season! They offer a ¼ pound bag of their delicious and high-protein premium beef jerky for those game-day tailgates!

Old Trapper is straying from the beef jerky industry norm of making smaller and smaller packaging for their products. They are offering more of their products with the convenience of ¼ pounds sized bags. Easy to count – 2 bags is ½ a pound and 4 bags is 1 pounds, which allows for customers to buy as much as they need easily! Available in Old Fashioned, Hot & Spicy, and Peppered, Old Trapper has the perfect snack for all Game Day Tailgating needs.

$80 (case of 8-1/4lb bags) Buy now!

Items above $100

XTRATUF Ankle Deck Boots

XTRATUF® Deck Boots have been crafted specifically for sport and recreational fishermen. Anglers are athletes and they need proper footwear to help them perform at their best. We’ve created lightweight silhouettes with the same XTRATUF® non-marking, slip-resistant Chevron outsole as our iconic Legacy boot. New colors and faux shearling liner now available in select deck boots!

$115+ Buy now!

Muck Boot – Women’s Outscape Lace

The Outscape is a lightweight, 100% waterproof lace-up shoe, designed to keep you comfortable and enable you to get more done every day. Whether you wear them in the yard, hiking or on a whale watching excursion these lightweight sneakers will keep you going. They are comfortable to wear and keep your feet dry and comfortable all day long. The Outscape collection from Muck Boots comes in a variety of colors and with or without laces. They are perfect for all the fall adventures you go on!

$135 Buy now!

Endura Hummvee Flipjak

A jacket that blurs the lines between on-bike performance and functional street wear, the Flipjack uses Primaloft® Silver insulation for unrivaled lightweight warmth and a reversible construction for increased versatility. This jacket comes in a variety of colors and lets you choose between a darker or lighter color when you wear the jacket. Perfect for bike commuting and riding in the wet cool weather of fall.

$189.99 Buy now!

Dooney & Bourke All Weather Leather 3.0 Domed Satchel

This tailored satchel, made from innovative Italian pebble leather that’s both lightweight and long-lasting, can be dressed up or down depending on where you’re headed. The bag has plenty of room and is perfect for on the go, shopping and even weekend travels. Comes in 7 different colors and can be used as a handbag or an over the shoulder bag. It will last in rain, snow or sun, so be sure to check it out along with the rest of the All Weather collection from Dooney & Bourke today!!

$498 Buy now!

Feature image by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Photos courtesy of respective companies. *We were not paid to promote these items, though many of the companies chose to send us the product prior to (and after) the publication of this guide.