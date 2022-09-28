Spread the love

By Dr. Tracey Bond

Splash Magazine was invited to attend opening day at Chicago’s largest outdoor fall-inspired pop-up experience as it celebrates its 5th anniversary: JacksPumpkinPopUp.com; which returned to Chicago for its 5th Anniversary on September 22.

Jack’s Great Pumpkin Experience Scene Photo by Dr. Tracey Bond – Splash Magazine

WeLovePopUps.com, the creative team behind popular pop-up concepts Big City Ranch, Frosty’s Christmas Bar and Jack Frost Winter Village and known for its Insta worthy photos, brings back this Fall favorite for all ages featuring hundreds of photo opportunities, fall activities and more over two acres in Goose Island!

The space features endless entertainment and Instagram moments with larger-than-life installations to create the perfect pose with friends and family. There’s is no shortage of fun for all ages throughout the outdoor venue, featuring music and activities. Hit the bullseye at axe throwing, delve into mining for gems, search the corn maze for the one-of-a-kind hidden “boo”-zy bar or simply spend time sorting through the 10,000+pumpkins to take home for the spooky season!

Take A Pumpkin Home at Jack’s Great Pumpkin Experience Scene Photo by Dr. Tracey Bond – Splash Magazine

Jack’s Great Pumpkin Experience left nothing wanting in its title banner posted in bright orange and black signage along every inch of the perimeter fencing; such engaging visuals to build your anticipation expectations for what you’ll vibe inside. O yea! The feeling of fun-to-come embraces you from the first step into the farm dimension…hay is everywhere your foot can tread.

Check-in was seamless and superb allowing you creative purchasing power to plan your experience with a’ la carte additions to full packages, so you can get right to the fun, no delays. (See ticket purchasing information below).

The venue was ‘corn-mazingly’ large enough to ‘picque your curiosity path, and staged with extraordinary-themed frames for you to take Instagram-worthy pics in an instant.

AXE Throwing at Jack’s Great Pumpkin Experience Scene Photo by Dr. Tracey Bond – Splash Magazine

You probably want to bring your camera equipment and smart devices batteries on full charge to create your own personal photoshoot production & scrapbook of friends and/or family seasonable memories.

There were a host of exciting activities set throughout the outdoor venue to participate inwith varying ticket-admissions from axe-throwing and balloon busting to fortune telling and clown-downing (see below for a complete listing of activities and attractions).

Down-A-Clown Fun at Jack’s Great Pumpkin Experience Scene Photo by Dr. Tracey Bond – Splash Magazine

Oh my gawd and the treats…there were an impressive assortment of delicious snacks and appetizing refreshment selections to choose from like apple cider donuts, nachos, and more. The specially-themed adult beverage choices deserved a mixology marquis of their own withtastes-of-the-season titles such as: “Fall In Love”, “Midnight Moonshine”, “Hocus Pocus”, spiked hot chocolates, and more!

This experience is not one I had heard of before; and it delivered more than I could’ve imagined – it exceeded it.

Not only were my adventurous eyes opened widely the entire time, but so has my schedule with a big ole’ WOW ink mark, to corral some family and friends to join me for a hosted-introduction and encore to Jack’s Great Pumpkin Popup Experience!

My Splash Review: “Run, don’t walk to Jack’s Great Popup Experience, open this past weekend on September 22 nd , 2022 through Halloween night, October 31, 2022. The event is located mere minutes from Downtown Chicago, IL.

Exact location information along with more important operation details you may like to learn about have been listed below.

The Deets: Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up features three full bars where guests (21+) can enjoy seasonal beers, spiked seltzers and specialty fall cocktails. Visitors can also enjoy seasonal fall foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Sight Scenes at Jack’s Great Pumpkin Experience Scene Photo by Dr. Tracey Bond – Splash Magazine

Why You Gotta Go: Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up should be a must-do on everyone’s Fall bucket list. You won’t want to miss out!

For more information,visit www.JacksPumpkinPopUp.com and follow on Instagram @JacksPumpkinPopUp .

Additional note: Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up is 100% cashless, credit & debit cards and Apple Pay are accepted.

Address: 1261 West LeMoyne, Chicago, IL 60642 Operation Schedule: Open daily for limited time from September 22 through October 31:

Monday-Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday; 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday; 11a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ohh The Sights and Scenes at Jack’s Great Pumpkin Experience Scene Photo by Dr. Tracey Bond – Splash Magazine

(Hours may vary for holidays and booked events;check website for the most-up-to-date hours) Jack’s Pumpkin Popup Special Features are as follows:

 Chicago’s Largest Corn Maze

 Unique Photo Opportunities

 10,000+ Pumpkin Patch

 Fortune Tellers

 Carnival Games

 Axe Throwing

 Gem Mining

 Full-service Bars

 Festive Fall Food & Drinks

