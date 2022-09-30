Spread the love

Las Vegas’ first authentic Oktoberfest, presented by Seven Oh Brew, will be far more than beer drinking and pretzel eating. Committed to bringing true German culture and heritage to the celebration, guests will enjoy four days of entertainment and activities. Held September 29 to October 2 at The Orleans Arena Festival Grounds, Seven Oh Brew Oktoberfest will feature multiple stages and more than 50 live acts, featuring entertainment, education, contests and a little something for everyone!

“We were missing something by not having an Oktoberfest in Las Vegas,” Event Producer John Bentham of Ivory Star Productions said. “We wanted a place where families can get together and explore, a German village, see a German baker in the town that will demonstrate bread making, you can see what was invented in Germany in a tent with all the great inventions that came out of Germany, we have fireworks every night. We are trying to create something for everyone.”

Munich Tent (Main Stage)

The largest of the Oktoberfest stages will bring daily merriment with acts like:

Performances by The Matt Toletino Trio, and live Polka by Hammerstein and Bavarski

Ceremonial Keg Tapping by prominent local celebrities and personalities

Jovial Chicken Dance Competitions

Las Vegas Review-Journal Biergarten Outdoor Stage

This festive outdoor stage will be home to:

Performances by Bavarian Party Band and Yodelers Ladyhosen; live folk music act, The Gingersnaps; and local Celtic performers Killian’s Angels

Maipole Performances

Bavarian Schuhplatter Dances

Stein Hoisting Competitions

Weiner Dog Races

Maipole Village

Throughout the four-day celebration, the Maipole Village will be the heritage and culture hub for guests to enjoy with authentic demonstrations and fun including:

German Language Lessons

Woodworking Workshops

Folk Dance & Maipole Demonstrations

Root Beer Races

Backhaus Breadmaking

“Oktoberfest is about so much more than the eating and drinking; it’s about bringing the culture and traditions to life,” John said. “We are beyond excited to bring these elements to the Seven Oh Brew Oktoberfest! It’s going to be delicious, educational, and just pure fun!”

Oktoberfest Tickets

Tickets are on sale now at Oktoberfest.Vegas.

General Admission – General admission entry into the festival can be purchased for $12 (plus taxes and fees) in advance or $15++ at the door, with free entry for children under two

– General admission entry into the festival can be purchased for $12 (plus taxes and fees) in advance or $15++ at the door, with free entry for children under two VIP Upgrades – VIP upgrades, including commemorative 42 oz. glass Stein with choice of beer, priority seating, parking, lanyard, and meal token are available for $59++

– VIP upgrades, including commemorative 42 oz. glass Stein with choice of beer, priority seating, parking, lanyard, and meal token are available for $59++ All Weekend Pass – Weekend passes are available for $29++

– Weekend passes are available for $29++ Family Four Pack – Family four packs are available for $29++

Held at The Orleans Arena Festival Grounds, located at 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89103, Seven Oh Brew is ready to toast and prost to Oktoberfest! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.Oktoberfest.Vegas and follow along at @sevenohbrew on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

For Oktoberfest Broll, click here.

ABOUT SEVEN OH BREW OKTOBERFEST

From the producers of Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Seven Oh Brew is launching the inaugural year of the Oktoberfest Las Vegas needs and deserves. Guests can enjoy authentic German culture and fare with their friends and family over a four-day celebration. Running Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2 at The Orleans Arena Festival Grounds, this event is the first of its kind. For tickets and additional information visit Oktoberfest.Vegas and follow them on social media:

Instagram – @Sevenohbrew

Facebook – Seven Oh Brew Oktoberfest

Twitter – @Sevenohbrew

Tik Tok – @SevenohBrew

ABOUT SEVEN OH BREW

Seven Oh Brew is a division of Ivory Star Productions, focusing on large-scale festivals and outdoor events in Las Vegas and beyond. Ivory Star Productions is a leader in the entertainment field with strong insight into the Las Vegas and tourist market. Offering a fresh entertainment perspective from the stages of Las Vegas to around the world, Ivory Star Productions lives and breathes all things entertainment. Led by award-winning producer John Bentham, the Ivory Star Productions team delivers boutique show alternatives, and large-scale events, not only from the stages of Las Vegas but to worldwide productions. Current shows in Las Vegas include Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, comedy magician Farrell Dillon at Bally’s, Tape Face at Harrah’s, Marriage Can Be Murder, FRIENDS! The Unauthorized Musical Parody and Seven Oh Brew Oktoberfest. For more information visit ivorystar.com.