Recently, I took a drive with my colleague, Jeff, to visit the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. We left from a North Shore suburb in Illinois where is was overcast and cloudy heading north to Milwaukee. At the Illinois-Wisconsin boarder the sun came out and stayed out during our entire visit which made our stay bright and cheery. There are always interesting events taking place at the museum, but we were especially interested in seeing recent additions and changes.

Jeff tries a Harley, Credit: B. Keer

Approaching the museum, we stopped to climb on the Harley-Davidson motorcycles displayed in front of the museum for our photo op. Stepping inside, I found it as fascinating as I remembered it. I love the way historic information is conveyed, providing the opportunity to explore the company’s culture and history through stories and interactive exhibits that celebrate expression, camaraderie, and love for the sport. Seeing the development of the motorcycles from 1909 forward is fascinating historically and technologically. A visit to the H-D Museum is an experience that changed my view of motorcycles and history. In addition, the stories of the key players in the company are very interesting and memorable. Amidst this unrivaled collection of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and memorabilia, in the 20-acre, park-like campus, we enjoyed seeing and learning. There were many people from many places (as we heard many languages) clearly enjoying their visits also. There is an impressive calendar full of activities making the H-D Museum one of Milwaukee’s top tourist destinations for visitors from around the globe. You, too, should try a visit the Harley-Davidson Museum at H-DMuseum.com.

Barbara tries a Harley, Credit:Jeff Velmont

There were several stand outs during our visit. We were captivated by the story of the founders of Harley-Davidson which one sees as they enter the display area. Check this- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (on display now) The four founders of Harley-Davidson were recently inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Learn more about this prestigious honor now on view in the H-D Museum.

Harley-Davidson motorcycles-so many, Credit:B.Keer

We decided to visit the museum at the last minute so we did not make plans that included Guided Tours. However, I may try this on a return visit. This is all new in ’22. The guided tour portfolio has been updated with new experiences and content. One can choose from the Spotlight Tour, the Beyond the Gate Tour or the VIP Tour. Some tours are available to the public; this schedule will vary. To book a private group tour, please call 414-287-2799 or email for more information. Advance reservations and prepayment required at least 2-weeks prior to tour date. Please note: Tour fee does not include General Admission.

The Motor Cycle Vault, Credit: B. Keer

We especially enjoyed, “Building a Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue Factory” (on display now)

A recently recovered cache of architectural drawings includes plans for the original Juneau Avenue facility. The pencil drawings, along with archival photographs, demonstrate the whirlwind pace of the company’s early growth. While building an international business—going from producing just over 1,000 motorcycles in 1909 to manufacturing 27,000 motorcycles in 1920—the company’s Milwaukee factory experienced near-constant expansion. Construction through this relatively brief period created the buildings that today, a century later, are still the proud home of Harley-Davidson. “Building a Milwaukee Icon” provides a snapshot of Harley-Davidson’s formative years and illustrates a chapter of Milwaukee history when the city was known as the “Machine Shop to the World.”

The Harley-Davidson Archives, Credit: B. Keer

At first we had trouble figuring out where was because it is in a new, larger location. There are more than 150 new items to choose from to outfit your collection, including new collaborations! You can find Harley-Davidson Museum™ headwear and socks designed and made in the USA by Ampal. See the latest Harley-Davidson® x Jason Momoa collection. This limited-edition collaboration celebrates the craftsmanship and heritage that merges iconic Harley-Davidson imagery and designs with Jason’s Aloha-spirited love of lush patterns and colors. And be sure to check out the savings found at the all-new Factory Shop. We took home some amazing Harley-Davidson coffee and it was delicious.

We visited the MOTOR® BAR & RESTAURANT but the timing wasn’t good for us to eat there. However, some specials include: Shrimp Po’ Boy, Diablo Burger, and Carrot Cake–so plan a stop here.

The motorcycle ridden by Evel Knievel, Credit:B. Keer

Visitors might be interested in the following:

Engineering Merit Badge (Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

All scouts are welcome to come earn their Engineering Merit Badge at the Harley-Davidson Museum! This experience will be launched by our merit badge counselor. Then, scouts will explore the history of Harley-Davidson as well as the engineering of motorcycles as they complete the nine merit badge requirements. Advance registration is required. Program registration closes one week prior to the scheduled program date. Ticket includes:downloadable activity booklet used for the program, partially facilitated program, blue card signed by the facilitator (one blue card per scout registration) and an exclusive H-D Museum™ patch.

Check the Experience Gallery (on display now)

With inspiring stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality, a look at the epic journeys you can only experience behind the bars of a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle, plus the chance to throw a leg over a new Harley-Davidson #FreedomMachine, the reinstalled and all-new Experience Gallery shows the world how United We Ride!

And there is so much more to see and do. Plan a visit, soon.