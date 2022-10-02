Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Sesame Place is a new kind of Family Experience. Water Park meets Amusement Park. Sesame Place opened in March 2022 and is the only West Coast theme park based on the award-winning Sesame Street show. This is the second Sesame Place to open up. The other is located in Philadelphia. Families can now celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place, including The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas.

photo courtesy of Sesame Place

The Halloween Spooktacular will run thru October 30, 2022. Costumes are welcome trick or treating is sprinkled throughout the park. Something special my family enjoyed doing together was the Spot the Ghost Scavenger Hunt. It’s an additional price, but well worth the value. Ghosts are spread throughout the park. When you locate one you place the correct sticker on the ghost on your sheet. When you have found all ten ghosts you can turn your paper in for a prize. The prize is worth the money you spent and the fun is priceless.

Photo courtesy of sesame Place

The park is also, decorated with both Fall and Halloween elements, pumpkins, hay, orange and black foil garland, scarecrows, and fun-spooky Sesame Street cut outs. The best of both seasons.

The Sesame Place theater is featuring “The Countdown to Halloween,” a brand-new performance where Count Von Count learns the importance of friendship and how much he is admired by all. Another treat is the interactive Furry Friends Halloween Dance Party, where you can sing, dance and monster mash with Sesame characters to favorite Halloween tunes. Ending the day is the Halloween Sesame Street parade. All your colorful favorites characters dressed up in costumes on decorated floats.

photos courtesy of Sesame Place

The park includes, Rides and Slides – Rides the family can enjoy together. including, a carousel and child’s roller coaster. Slides include a variety with sizes for everyone. During the fall season, guests can dip in the water or enjoy time on the lazy river. A favorite for our kids, was the family-friendly wave pool, so much fun, and a great way to cool off on warmer days. The wave pool gives off a resort vibe for families feeling. On chillier days, Big Bird’s Beach Wave Pool and Big Bird’s Rambling River water attractions are heated.

I talked with a mom who has the Season pass. She told me her kids all love Sesame place. Her thirteen year old was celebrating his birthday and brought friends. The older kids were off enjoying the park, as she relaxed and watched her younger ones play in the wave pool. She told me she felt this to be a safe environment. She said even her sixteen year old enjoys Sesame Place. They used to have a Sea World pass and needed a change.

photo courtesy of Sesame Place

With so much to enjoy I feel the Season Pass is your best value. Buy now and the pass is good through 2023.

Located just 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, this 17-acre theme park is perfect for families with kids of all ages. Sesame Place is the latest in Family Fun. Come during October to enjoy “The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular”. Starting November 12th the park turns Holiday, with “A Very Furry Christmas.”

photo courtesy of Sesame Place

