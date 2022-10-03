Spread the love

National Taco Day is fast approaching and there are few locations like Los Angeles when it comes to the tastiest tacos you will ever experience. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of our favorites spots that you can celebrate this festive day with on Friday, October 4th.

Encanto

Angelenos will love the contemporary take that Los Feliz-based restaurant, Encanto, offers for its traditional Mexican and Latin tacos! Served with four fresh corn tortillas and roasted in its Josper coal oven in temps up to a blazing 662 degrees Fahrenheit–diners can enjoy an array of scrumptious tacos! From pork cheek ($16) and braised beef ($15) to rajas con queso ($14) and swordfish tacos ($14)–Encanto offers a variety that all can appreciate. Don’t forget to celebrate National Taco Day with a refreshing classic margarita in the other hand! The newly opened restaurant’s kitchen operates from Tuesday through Saturday 4p-11p. Reservations can be made through resy.

Gracias Madre

This National Taco Day, taco aficionados can enjoy an array of delicious tacos at Gracias Madre’s West Hollywood and Newport Beach locations. Every Tuesday, the plant-based restaurant offers a variety of mouthwatering tacos including the mushroom chicharrón, the tender jackfruit carnitas, or the guest-favorite coliflor al pastor with spice and roasted cauliflower, and for just $25, guests can sit back and indulge with every bite with a refreshing margarita on the side. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Gracias Madre Jackfruit Taco

Cafe Gratitude

Celebrate National Taco Day this year at Café Gratitude — the hip and mexican vegan hot-spot located in taco-blessed LA. Angelenos can dive into the restaurant’s newly launched happy hour, available weekdays from 4 pm-6 pm with a stellar selection of natural wines, $6 local beers, and a variety of Chef’s $7-$10 gratitude bites including the ‘I Am Transformed’ tacos ($10) — think Baja Style with Seaco Fÿsh, pineapple coleslaw, and sriracha mayo, or the Chi Foods Chorizo with fresh avocado and a tomatillo salsa Fresca.

Trejo’s Tacos

On October 4th, Trejo’s Tacos Santa Monica and Downtown Santa Monica will be hosting a Taco Crawl with local Santa Monica restaurants. Starting at 4 p.m., taco enthusiasts can head to Trejo’s Tacos to meet Danny Trejo, grab a Taco Crawl punch card, and enjoy free tacos (with purchase) at seven Santa Monica restaurants. Guests’ punch cards will grant a free item with purchase at each participating Santa Monica restaurant (listed below). For those who finish the entire crawl, the completed punch card can be used at one of the participating locations to receive the same promotion once more between October 5th – October 12th.

Participating restaurants include Trejo’s Tacos Santa Monica, Tocaya Modern Mexican Santa Monica, Lanea,Socalo, Cabo Cantina Santa Monica, Jameson’s Pub, and Blue Plate Taco where a DJ will be spinning oceanfront tunes during sunset.