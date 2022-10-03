Spread the love

Congo Square Theatre revisits, What To Sent Up When It Goes Down, written by Aleshea Harris at the Looking Glass Theatre, located inside the historic Water Tower Water Works Pumping Station at 821 N. Michigan Avenue at Pearson St. The show runs through October 16, 2022.

Joey Stone and Penelope Walker

WTSUWIGD is not your typical production. Upon entering the theatre, audience members receive a Black ribbon representing the lives taken unnecessarily through excessive police brutality. There are also letters taped along the walls for all to read. These letters are from previous Non-African American attendees who stand with and support the fight against these injustices.

Jos N. Banks

The mood is spiritual and ancestral. Sounds of the ocean and the rhythm of sorrow, grief, anger, and hopelessness fill the atmosphere. Simple staging with powerful symbolism. Lit candles and cascading lights.

Chanell Bell

Racism has always been a touchy topic, which may have been an uncomfortable atmosphere for some. What To Send Up When It Goes Down appears to be a cleansing ritual where audience members participate. It allows those targeted by racist acts to purge and those who have not encountered these injustices the opportunity to listen.

Alexandria Moorman

This production was heavy Laden and will definitely incite dialogue. My guest and I felt that excusing the non-African American audience members took away from what we believed was the purpose behind the performance. We agreed that it would have been more effective to invite them to stay and listen to what was said, to educate them and help those receptive to understand certain aspects of our lives and the daily challenges we face. Perhaps, if invited to stay, they would have gotten a better understanding, which may have changed their thoughts and perceptions.

Alexandria Moorman, Willie “Prince Roc” Round, and Chanell Bell

Overall, I found the production creative but more geared towards African-Americans. Kudos to Aleshea for creating a safe space to enable many to speak their truths and release their frustrations. Her intentions were good, but I feel it is beneficial for non-African-Americans to participate throughout the ceremony as well. All tickets are $35 and are available at lookingglasstheatre.org/event/what-to-send-up-when-it-goes-down.

McKenzie Chinn

Production Run Time: 90 minutes without intermission

Photo Credit: Sulyiman Stokes