The Real Love Boat. It has the name and much of what was loved about the original “The Love Boat”, but there is no question this is not the same ship. The Real Love Boat is exactly that, real people trying to find real love with a setting that truly brings The Love Boat to reality when it debuts on CBS Wednesday, October 5th at 9/8c.

THE REAL LOVE BOAT celebrates its upcoming Season 1 Premiere with a Princess Cruises launch party in San Pedro, CA on October 1st, 2022. Pictured (L-R): Paolo Arrigo, Ted Lange, Ezra Freeman, Jill Wheelan, Matt Micham, and DuVaul Gamble. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Real Love Boat sets sail with hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, who know more than a little bit about love, having been married for 15 years. The pair greet five women and five men who board the Regal Princess Cruise Ship looking to find love. The singles are put to the test right away as they not only get to know each other, but have a talent show as their first competition. The matchmaking does have some intriguing twists, as early on, two men come aboard and crash a cocktail party. The premiere concludes with the Sail Away Ceremony, as the women get to choose which men they want to keep sailing with, while the rest will be left behind at port.

“Premiere Episode” – THE REAL LOVE BOAT inaugural episode sets sail as hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell greet five single women and five single men ready to find love and begin the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Regal Princess Cruise Ship. Pictured: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While the matchmaking is front and center, what made the original Love Boat such a fan favorite is still there. You get to enjoy the beauty of every port that the Regal Princess Cruise Ship stops in, beginning with beautiful Barcelona. The singles are guided along by the ship’s crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) – all playing central roles just as the crew did in the original Love Boat. To bring things full circle, you are treated to special guest visits from Ted Lange, who played the iconic bartender Isaac, as well as Jill Whelan, who played Vicki Stubing. Jill mentioned that Gavin MacLeod (Captain Merrill Stubing), “would love the idea of The Real Love Boat.”

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said, “‘The Love Boat’ was synonymous with exotic locations, glamour, excitement and of course romantic connections underpinned by wonderful comic tales. THE REAL LOVE BOAT will encompass all of this and more. A dating show showcasing suspense, exhilaration, humor and love as it sets sail for romantic adventures.”

“Premiere Episode” – THE REAL LOVE BOAT Pictured: Nathan Kroger, Jordan Malabanan, Brett DeLaura, Daniel Cooper, Forrest Jones, Marty Hassett, Michael Gonzalez. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The setting of a cruise ship brought to life a vacation that many people had never experienced when The Love Boat hit the airwaves. That perspective has changed, as now cruising is one of the most popular ways to vacation in the world. The Real Love Boat allows you to partake in what life is like vacationing on a cruise ship, taking you to Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and more. If you haven’t been cruising in a while, this is the show that will entice you back to the sea and add to that a truly entertaining and unique concept, The Real Love Boat is a must tune in type of show, taking you along for the ride to see and experience the world as well as watching this group of singles navigate the seas looking for love.

“Premiere Episode” – THE REAL LOVE BOAT Pictured: Jordan Malabanan, Shea-Lynn Noyes, Nicole Wong, Michael Gonzalez, Brett DeLaura. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For more information, visit: The Real Love Boat