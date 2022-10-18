Spread the love

The grandest of all, Hauntoween has officially made its grand return to Woodland Hills. This time around guests can expect even more over-the-top Halloween treats than ever before.

Photo Credit: Hitchhiker Pictures

Presented by Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that drives high profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced the return of the fully immersive spooktacular event. Hundreds of thousands of guests are expected to enjoy over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, spooky fun, and authentic Halloween environments in the entire country. The state-of-the-art event also is expanding nationally this season with a new New Jersey location.

All Hallows Eve, by its very nature and origin, has always been communal – bringing people together for the shared escapade of turning fear into fun. Though the past two years have put a wrinkle in that, Hauntoween’s epic concept is one of the first in the country to put the entire holiday on display in one place – in one very vast and unique format.

Photo Credit: Hitchhiker Pictures

Comprised of nine distinctive and wholly immersive worlds, Hauntoween lets guests adventure through the massive grounds with thousands of photo ops, over 25 live character performers that they can engage and interact with, face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, dancing, and more. Additionally, there is no time limit, so guests are welcome to stay for hours and enjoy all the ghoulish mayhem.

New attractions for 2022 include: Dance Domes in Beyond The Grave Rave, more rides, games, and even more candy. The organizers have spent almost $1,000,000 on candy this year – all to trick and treat the attendees. Live music, stunt performances, and pumpkin carving will also thrill guests this year.

Photo Credit: Hitchhiker Pictures

“We’ve worked very hard this year to put on the country’s largest and most magical Halloween experience for all ages. Over 200,000 square feet of immersive thematics flooded with interactivity, all built on the foundation of Halloween – trick-or-treating, pumpkins, costumes, and spooky fun,” said Jasen Smith, Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer. “We cannot wait to welcome thousands of families in the Southern Cal and New Jersey area this year to our massive creation. Make sure to bring your sweet tooth this year!” This year, guests can expect a bigger and better immersive experience full of photo opps and halloween spirit for the entire family. “This is about families having a safe and incredibly fun place to enjoy the holiday and there’s just nothing like it.” adds Smith.

Photo Credit: Hitchhiker Pictures

This is one Halloween event you won’t want to miss! Tickets start at $40. Tickets can be purchased at www.hauntoween.com. For a taste of all Hauntoween has to offer, please visit: https://vimeo.com/627608821