The Raven Theatre kicks off its 40th season with a revival of Private Lives by Noël Coward. A 1930’s comedy in three acts, Private Lives is a sly and witty tale of the intensity of passion as it swings from love to hate. A tale of two married couples on their honeymoon staying at a hotel in France, newlyweds Sibyl (Alexis Green) and Elyot (Rudy Galvan) Chase share a balcony with newlyweds Amanda (Emily Tate) and Victor (Matthew Martinez Hannon) Prynne. But that is not all they have in common. Elyot and Amanda were previously married. Noel Coward, known for his sharp wit and sarcasm, deftly uses manners and pretense to display the irrepressible smoldering undercurrent of emotions between former lovers. Ian Frank’s stylish and fine-tuned direction updates this period play while keeping the charm and wit of its British comedy origin. Kristina Fluty’s choreography of the intimacy and movement seamlessly intertwines the verbal and the physical comedy. The cast delivers a high energy, high enthusiasm and highly entertaining performance.

(left to right) Rudy Galvan and Emily Tate in Raven Theatre’s revival of Private Lives. Photo by Michael Brosilow

The play opens with Louise (Bradley Halverson) who is Amanda’s maid. Louise is gorgeously dressed head to toe in red, wearing high drama make up, and waving a Lady Super Long Cigarette Holder. Although speaking only in French, Halverson grabs the viewer’s attention hinting at the risqué to follow with devilish glee. It is Louise’s best scene and Halverson is fun to watch.

(left to right) Alexis Green and Rudy Galvan in Raven Theatre’s revival of Private Lives. Photo by Michael Brosilow

In Act One, both the Chases and the Prynnes find their romance turns quickly into conflict over the memory of first spouse. Elyot and Amanda end up alone on their shared balcony. When they inevitably meet, their unresolved passion is instantly apparent. They try to fight their desire knowing that it would be social suicide to succumb. Elyot and Amanda separately plead with their spouses to leave the hotel. This causes more marital tension. Both Sibyl and Victor insist on staying. Finding themselves alone again on the balcony, sparks fly as Elyot and Amanda verbally spar until the song “The Power of Love” begins to play. They succumb to their emotional intoxication elicited by their shared memory of intimacy and dance away any concern for their new spouses and social status. Elyot and Amanda then steal away to Amanda’s apartment in Paris leaving Sibyl and Victor abandoned and stunned.

(left to right) Emily Tate and Matthew Martinez Hannon, in Raven Theatre’s revival of Private Lives. Photo by Michael Brosilow

In Act Two, Elyot and Amanda discover that their reunion quickly falls into an old pattern of bickering. Remembering the destructiveness of their past arguments, they brainstorm strategies to avoid the seemingly inevitable discord. Putting each other in time out only escalates their emotions. Tate and Galvan are hilarious as they physically fidget and attempt to fill the silent void. Special note, the dance to the song “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” with its quick dialogue and exuberant choreography is so engaging it alone is worth seeing the play. Elyot and Amanda become increasingly consumed with jealousy with the revelation of past lovers and lob accusations and wicked jabs increasing to a climactic argument that is brutally funny to watch.

2 (left to right) Rudy Galvan and Emily Tate in Raven Theatre’s revival of Private Lives. Photo by Michael Brosilow

In Act Three, Sibyl and Victor who have joined forces to track their wayward spouse show up at Amanda’s apartment. Green and Martinez Hannon are pitch perfect in their character’s expression of hurt masked by self-righteous indignation. The spousal reunion is miserable with cruelty and criticism. There is no civil discourse and all attempts at marital negotiation fail. Eventually Sibyl and Victor begin an argument with each other that increases in intensity and passion until the pendulum swings the other direction.

(left to right) Emily Tate and Rudy Galvan in Raven Theatre’s revival of Private Lives. Photo by Michael Brosilow

Private Lives is on stage through November 13, 2022.

Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, 773-338-2177, tickets and information