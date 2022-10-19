Spread the love

Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Los Angeles Fashion Week, powered by Art Hearts Fashion took place from October 13, 2022 to October 16, 2022 at the Magestic in downtown Los Angeles. The fashion shows had a myriad of different kinds of fashion from high couture dresses to swim wear. There were two runaways so the numerous guests could easily view and enjoy the fashion shows.

Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Model at Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Model at Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

There were upstairs VIP areas where guests could enjoy music played by a DJ, take pictures on the red carpet, have some cocktails and appetizers, sip some El Tesoro Tequila, sit in the lounging areas and there were vendors selling drinks and cheesecake bites.

Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

El Tesoro tequila – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Performer at Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Downstairs, there were the two divided runaways, a section that was swamped with photographers, a room showcasing talented artists with their colorful art and a red carpet. Los Angeles Fashion Week also showcased a tribute to Iranian women with songs and images shown on a screen. The Naughty Boy Golf show also featured the Transformers and break dancers.

Artist Michael Fields – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

The opening night on Thursday night, October 13, 2022 featured fashion shows by the designers – Custo Barcelona, Carmen Steffens, Gianina Azar and Morfium Fashion. On Friday, October 14, 2022 featured shows by Alexia Monsato, Diva Fashion Couture, Coral Castillo, Sergio Tacchini, Original Penguin and Carlos Pineda. Saturday, October 15, 2022 featured Naughty Boy Golf, Tell the Truth, Kenneth Barlis, Merlin Castell, Diana Couture X UBS Gold and Mister Triple X = Dr. Martens. The closing night fashion shows on Sunday, October 16, 2022 featured Argyle Grant, Kentaro Kameyama, Joseph Auren, Charles & Ron, Nike Swim and Walter Mendez.

Model at Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Model at Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Model at Los Angeles Fashion Week – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

Los Angeles Fashion Week was a success – packed with guests every night, lots of entertainment and glamour and colorful, eclectic fashion shows featuring both beautiful male and female models.

Actress, Producer, Director and Writer Sanjini Bhakta – Photo credit by Sanjini Bhakta

