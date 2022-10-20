Spread the love

Raise your steins and strap on your lederhosen for the grand return of Oktoberfest at Santa Anita! Join us for two weekends packed to the brim with more Bavarian beer, eats, live music & entertainment, and more fun than you can shake a bratwurst at.

Participate in Oktoberfest Games all day long including a costume contest, stein holding competition, corn hole competition, and musical chairs! Experience all of this while the horses run right by you. Did you know the original Oktoberfest in Munich ended in a horse race?

Courtesy Santa Anita Park

Currently, online casino is the most in-demand digital industry and many people are enticed to sign up.

Virtual betting is a type of iGaming in which players can enjoy any casino games and have a chance to

win real cash.



The popularity of the online casino

There are a lot of factors for its popularity and the major apparent reason is its capacity to be accessed by gambling fanatics using their gadgets from a personal computer, tablet, laptop, smartphone, iPhone, and smartwatch. For players whose gadget is not 5Gen or not updated, they can play using Cloud gaming for a convenient way of virtual betting experience.



The next best thing about this iGaming is the benefits and the odds which are greater than what the land-based casinos offer.

Payment Methods in Virtual Casino

Betting sites deal with money invariably on daily basis and for this reason, made them attractive to cyber

thieves, and online scammers. The majority of the players and prospective ones seemed not too comfortable using their bank account, debit or credit cards in betting online for fear of malicious cyber threats and malware issues. Third-party payment options were created because of this matter and became very successful because of their flexibility, efficiency, and convenience to the players.

The Innovation of Paypal

Paypal pioneered all digital payments and became the first third-party payment substitute to be trusted by all major industries. Paypal is an American fintech company that was founded in 1998 and was bought by eBay in 2002 and now became the leading e-Wallet. Transactions done using Paypal are seamless and

currency conversion is automatic hence the user doesn’t have to worry about it.



Paypal Casinos are all the rage these days because players feel secure using it and very convenient in

terms of deposits and bank transfers or another mode of payment transfer. Let it be known that users

cannot withdraw from Paypal but it can assist them in the conveyance of their money from other entities

to their personal bank account of another existing e-wallet of the user with a minimal charge.



Other Major Payment Schemes

Besides Paypal, all online casinos accept other banking methods depending on the location and the site

itself. These payment substitutes have a good reputation in terms of monetary transactions and are also

popular not only in an online casinos but in other big establishments as well.

Digital Wallet

· Skrill

Formerly known as Moneybookers, Skrill has proven its credibility for being reliable and has the

reputation of being seamless in every transaction.

· Neteller

This e-wallet has proven to be one of the best options because of its quick and hassle-free depositing and

payouts. Neteller is guaranteed for their safety and efficiency.

· Paysafecard

Paysafecard is a prepaid online payment and can be used almost worldwide because it is fast and

guaranteed safe. It requires 16 digit pin code in order to do transactions.

· Western Union

This money wire transfer has a good reputation and the all the time favorite of all major companies

including casino sites. Western Union is available almost anywhere in the world and is proven for its

safety and seamless transaction. Open Banking Method

Another type of payment option is the Open Banking Method wherein the user will be provided with an ID

by their bank which is accessible to their preferred online casino. This payment option is limited to the

location, the bank the user is into, and the casino site. Trustly from Sweden is an example. Bank Transfer

Bank Transfer is another mode of payment option which is open in any casino including online. It allows

the player’s money to be transferred to any major establishments easily and in a secure way. Wire

Transfer, InstaDebit, iDeal, and ECheck are famous to most virtual bettors. Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is popular nowadays particularly Bitcoin because it promotes privacy by making the user

anonymous. Instead of revealing the user’s name, Crypto uses numbers and letters which makes the currency in a cryptographic form.



Bitcoin is widely used by many and is most common in major casino sites. Other Altcoins which are

available on some betting sites are Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Tether.



Final Insight:

The virtual casino is a huge industry and having diverse payment options is a must in order to cater to

players from anywhere in the world conveniently. Potential players are advised to check the banking

scheme of the casino site to know if they have one which is compatible with you or better talk to their

customer service regarding this matter.