Yard House: come for the beer, stay for literally everything else. Yard House is known for their unparalleled lineup of beers, but they have so much more than those never-ending tap handles. The food, the setting and the always inviting and friendly environment make this a must, regardless if it is just to watch a game, catch up with friends or a big event.

Beer flight and jumbo pretzel

Yard House began in Southern California and still has strong roots there, but they have expanded to bring the Yard House experience to other parts of the country as well and they continue to grow. The location of each Yard House is important to guests as while they carry plenty of national brands, each location brings in a number of local breweries and are often changing what they serve. It is certainly tough to venture away from having a beer at Yard House, but the bartenders are talented and go well beyond pulling a handle. The cocktail list is as unique and impressive as the beer list. Yard House knows how to elevate classic cocktails as the “smoked old fashioned” shows, using High West American Prairie Bourbon, house honey blonde syrup and Angostura bitters, served smoked tableside to complete the experience.

Shiitake Garlic Noodles with Chicken

Beyond the beer and cocktails, Yard House is simply 100% restaurant. They have a menu with something for everyone, including 100 items made from scratch daily. Appetizers are well beyond what you normally expect when ordering a little something before your main course. You could begin and end your meal with appetizers only and leave Yard House very happy.

The poke nachos are always a must as they are unlike any nachos you will ever experience. Yard House starts with beautiful marinated raw ahi, and they don’t skimp on the portions, complimented by a plethora of favors including: sweet soy sauce, sriacha aioli, white truffle sauce and finished off with cilantro and serranos. To pair with beer, the jumbo Bavarian pretzel is big enough for the entire table and as good as the pretzel is, the house IPA white cheddar beer cheese is so good you could have that by itself. Some other great options include: queso dip, chicken lettuce wraps and cheese curds that would make Wisconsin proud.

Poke Salad

The rest of menu is wide-ranging, from classic burgers, to pasta, seafood and so much more. No matter what you order, it is guaranteed to have the Yard House quality and care in each bite. The salad list is long and unique with options such as: poke salad, ahi crunchy salad and three versions of the classic cobb salad, all having in-house made dressings. While Yard House has plenty of decadent dishes, they have done a wonderful job adding healthy options to their menu, including a wide-range of meatless options such as Gardein hot chicken and pancakes. A tasty, healthy option for the meat eater is the steak bowl loaded with ingredients: a large portion of grilled sirloin, stir-fried sesame brown rice and red quinoa, shiitake mushrooms, snap peas, bok choy, carrots and asparagus.

Steak Bowl

Yard House was truly designed for everyone. From the beer connoisseur, to a family dinner or a company party, the service is always great and you won’t find a more fun, yet relaxed setting anywhere. Yard House will always make sure whoever walks through their doors leaves having had an incredible experience.

Smoked Old Fashioned

