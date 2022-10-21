Spread the love



Henry Etzkowitz and Arshi Mustafa



If the theatre of ideas is your passion, then inferno Theatre’s Quantum Desire

(QD) is your “cup of tea.” Best enjoyed with your favorite sparring partner in

intellectual discourse, QD inspires lively discussion and debate that will leave you

energized and conversing, long after leaving the theatre.

Quantum Desire is an 80 minute riff on the biophysical underpinnings of Silicon

Valley culture. There is no beginning, middle or end to Inferno Theater’s Quantum

Desire, a series of vignettes expressed in movement and declamation.

A previous theatrical premise has been the ethical and practical implications of

crossing the border from the android to the human side; the fraught relationship

between creator and created, a long term literary and filmic genre from Mary

Shelley’s 19th century Frankenstein through Lon Chaney’s classic Hollywood

performances from the Silent era. The liminal borderline between human, android

and robot is explored once again, here. RUR, Rossum’s Universal Robots, a 1920’s middle European play, initiated the genre, introducing the term robot and exploring its implications, an exercise deemed useful to attract to love of literature, Bronx High School of Science sophomores in the 1950’s.

Quantum Desire (QD) reverses field. It’s novel premise asks, What if humans

became androids, quasi humans with the look and feel of their predecessors,

with physical/chemical reactions producing actions without consequences since

everyone is absolved from responsibility for their actions. QD violates the basic

Aristotelian Poetics principle of introducing a topic through people facing a

dilemma, complicating and savoring its contradictions in a second act and

resolving the tension created by opposing principles embodies in various

characters in a final third act.

Nudity in the British music hall tradition is a classic artistic format with still life

tableaus presented in rapid succession. Quantum Desire includes an

unnecessary display of female undress; there is no dramatic purpose for

females to change clothes in front of audience. How did it contribute to the plot, if indeed, there was one? In a dystopian universe depicted by an interchangeable

and interchanging four pairs of men and women, across and within genders, with

an apparent common underlying substrate is expressed by all characters at one

time or another wearing traditionally female high heels.

Theatre in the Rounds original purpose to bring actors and audience together, bridging

the gap created by classic proscenium stage separation, is vitiated when no eye contact

is made by actors with audience. Performers , many, many times looked up at the

ceiling and not at the audience. Was this an intentional message, displaying the effects

of the transformation of sentient humans into unfeeling avatars? Channeling science

into art is usually done by depicting prototypical scientists like Bohr and Heisenberg

delicately sparring over conflicting world views and moralities implicit in their science.

QD is abstract science theatre where the representations of ideas are primary;

characters voicing them secondary and anonymous.

Humans as Colliding atoms, rather than interacting persons is the message. The

medium is the Metaverse of avatars, software extensions taking on a life of their

own. The play functions as a kind of Super conducting; Super collider, coupling,

uncoupling and recoupling the players in brief, often fraught encounters. Inferno’s

Quantum desire is not the product of a happy SLAC but rather an artistic

metaphor for algorithms gone awry.

To preview Apple, Meta, Google and other coming releases in the enhanced

reality space, see Inferno Theater’s Quantum Desire (QD) for a foretaste of a

new human condition.

Photos are courtesy of the Pear Theatre

