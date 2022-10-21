Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Most of cast from Poefest photo by Ron Logan

Pre-Halloween couldn’t be a better time to host these spooky classics. Poefest is high octane fun, extremely interactive, and a scary good time. A literary experience to enhance your Halloween. WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for audiences of all ages, puts forth fifth Poefest October 14 -30. Where your favorite literary characters come to life. A treat before Halloween.

Two unique seventy-five minute sessions are available. Both include four live literary interactive viewings each, completely different, which may make for a difficult choice.

Dates available Oct 14th, 15th, 22nd, 28th & 29th. My choice :

Monique Gaffney – The Trial of Dr Faustus photo courtesy of Ron Logan

The Weird Sisters – featuring Sandra Ruiz and Liliana Talwatte

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde – featuring Steven Lone

The Raven – featuring Travis Rhett Wilson (Paul Maley on October 15)

An Audience With Mary Shelley – featuring Megan Carmitchel

The acting is out of this world. The actors remain deeply immersed in character.They became the literary persona;s they portrayed. I enjoyed Megan Carmitchel , as Mary Shelley, I was captivated by her origin story of Frankenstein. My niece and others in our group were obsessed by Travis Rhett Wilson and his reading of the Raven.

Each act includes interactive elements where most participants become part of the fun. However

I as a background person not a spotlighter was not to happy to be called out to conduct a spell with the Weird sisters, but I survived, and it was all in fun.

The Trial of Dr Faustus – featuring Monique Gaffney and Eddie Yaroch photo by Ron oganL

The other session option are available Oct 16th, 21st, 23rd, 27th & 30th

Literary Séance with Madame Philomena – featuring Rhianna Basore

The Trial of Dr Faustus – featuring Monique Gaffney and Eddie Yaroch

Dr. Frankenstein’s Laboratory – featuring Paul Maley and John Garcia

Encounter with Edgar Allan Poe – featuring Travis Rhett Wilson

The second option is a reprise from last year. Each night offers three time slots: 6:00 pm, 7:30 pm, and 9:00 pm. The events take place in the historic beautiful Villa Montezuma Museum. The home itself is worth the admission as you are guided through each floor. Guests will be hosted and guided by the mansion’s staff, Walter Ritter, Rachael VanWormer and Pamela Brittain who remain in character the entire even, and are incredibly awesome.

My experience started outside the museum. Upon entrance into this amazing home, housing the museum, we were shown into a drawing room, meeting the staff who would guide us. The first encounter took place in the basement. Where we were introduced to both sides of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The next act took place upstairs. Where we experienced the Weird Sisters, with their spells an incantations. Then we traipsed back to the main floor to meet the foreboding Poe who took us to the realms of Nevermore. We ended the night with the spellbinding storytelling of Mary Shelly.

This is a walking and standing event with steep old steps. Not for the faint of heart. However, a great way to learn and enjoy your literary favorites. Why not enjoy something new this Halloween?

