Margarita Challenger, owner of Guanajuato in Winnetka

Celebrating Day of The Dead

The Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is just around the corner. Guanajuato (1005 Green Bay Road — Winnetka, IL — (847) 242-0501 ) is already in the spirit of this traditional Mexican holiday. They will be celebrating with live music, face painting (4:30-6pm) and delicious specials on Wednesday, November 2.

Guitarist Agustin Alvarez celebrates Day of the Dead, Nov. 2 from 6-9PM

In Mexico, the Day of the Dead is a joyful celebration involving family and friends gathering to pay respects and remember friends and family members who have died.



However, the celebration often takes on a humorous tone with festive colorful decorations, face painting, home build alters called ofrendas, and offerings of favorite foods and beverages to celebrate both the living and those who have passed.



Green Creamy Tomatillo Tamales

Guanajuato will be servicing seasonal and holiday favorites including Tamales with green creamy tomatillo salsa served with avocado, crema, radishes, and cilantro. Just on time for tamales season, and Pico de Gallo. Save room for dessert. The Pumpkin Flan and Pumpkin Tres Leches is Muy Bueno.



Pumpkin Flan

Pumpkin Tres Leches

Refreshing cocktails also are a signature attraction at Guanajuato. You can’t go wrong with any of them as they feature fresh house-made juices. This season, try the Spiced Pumpkin Margarita!



Spiced Pumpkin Margarita

Guanajuato and Tacos Guanajuato Catering for Day of the Dead

Taco’s Guanajuato (Kildeer) and Guanajuato (Winnetka) offer catering for all affairs. Celebrating Day of the Dead at home? Enjoy delicious food with a custom-made menu from Guanajuato.