Margarita Challenger, owner of Guanajuato in Winnetka
Celebrating Day of The Dead
The Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is just around the corner. Guanajuato (1005 Green Bay Road — Winnetka, IL — (847) 242-0501 ) is already in the spirit of this traditional Mexican holiday. They will be celebrating with live music, face painting (4:30-6pm) and delicious specials on Wednesday, November 2.
In Mexico, the Day of the Dead is a joyful celebration involving family and friends gathering to pay respects and remember friends and family members who have died.
However, the celebration often takes on a humorous tone with festive colorful decorations, face painting, home build alters called ofrendas, and offerings of favorite foods and beverages to celebrate both the living and those who have passed.
Green Creamy Tomatillo Tamales
Guanajuato will be servicing seasonal and holiday favorites including Tamales with green creamy tomatillo salsa served with avocado, crema, radishes, and cilantro. Just on time for tamales season, and Pico de Gallo. Save room for dessert. The Pumpkin Flan and Pumpkin Tres Leches is Muy Bueno.
Pumpkin Flan
Pumpkin Tres Leches
Refreshing cocktails also are a signature attraction at Guanajuato. You can’t go wrong with any of them as they feature fresh house-made juices. This season, try the Spiced Pumpkin Margarita!
Spiced Pumpkin Margarita
Guanajuato and Tacos Guanajuato Catering for Day of the Dead
Taco’s Guanajuato (Kildeer) and Guanajuato (Winnetka) offer catering for all affairs. Celebrating Day of the Dead at home? Enjoy delicious food with a custom-made menu from Guanajuato.
Holiday catering available from Guanajuato in Winnetka and Tacos Guanajuato (Tacos G) in KildeerAbout Guanajuato
Guanajuato, located at 1003-1005 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL, is owned and operated by Executive Chef Margarita Challenger, and her restaurant group, Salsalito, Inc. The upscale Guanajuato focuses on artful and delicious, finely crafted renditions of street fare favorites from the Mexican region of Guanajuato, the childhood home of Chef Margarita.
The restaurants offer many dishes, from the traditional to the creative, to please any lover of quality, authentic Mexican cuisine: handcrafted tacos, tortas, burritos, appetizers, salads, entrees, and desserts. An ever-changing selection of original Margarita cocktails and other libations enhances the dining experience.
Guanajuato is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, visit https://www.myguanajuato.com or call the restaurant at 847-242-0501.
Takeout and delivery, as well as group catering, is available. All major credit cards are accepted, and ample parking is available in the adjacent parking lot. The newly expanded outdoor patio is perfect for warm weather dining.
Website: myguanajuato.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Guanajuato-120883204623768/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guanajuato_tequila/
Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/guanajuato-winnetka
Open Table: https://www.opentable.com/r/guanajuato-glencoe
