The holiday season is fast approaching and whether it to share with friends, give as a gift or to enjoy a glass on a cool winter night, Guinigi Wines from Italy has a pour that is perfect for any occasion.

Guinigi is the perfect collection of wines for any party or event as they have a number of bold red wines to choose from as well as the more light and refreshing prosecco versions. The Guinigi red wines are grown and produced in northern Italy and include a wide range of flavors: the 2016 Barolo D.O.C.G., 2015 Brunello Di Montalcino D.O.C.G., 2017 Toscana I.G.T. Rosso and 2018 Chianti Classico Riserva D.O.C.G.

If you are looking for a red that is a bit more subtle and enjoyable for everyone, the 2018 Chianti Classico Riserva D.O.C.G. is composed of 80% Sangiovese, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Merlot. This is a perfect dinner wine that pairs with classic Italian pasta and heavier meat dishes.

Guinigi Prosecco Rosé and Guinigi Prosecco

If you are looking for the refreshing and celebratory drink the Guinigi Prosecco and Guinigi Prosecco Rosé are exactly the pour you are looking for. These are both sourced from Italy’s northeastern province of Treviso, Guinigi Prosecco is offers delicate notes of apple, white peach, citrus fruits, acacia and wisteria. Guinigi Prosecco Rosé’s soft pink hue beautifully frames its elegant sparkle against notes of blood orange citrus, wild strawberry and floral peach blossom. Both are enjoyable for any occasion, but at any holiday celebration, these are a must for your guests.

2016 Barolo D.O.C.G.

If you are looking for a collection of wines that you can find a bottle to pair with any meal or to share with friends over the holidays, Guinigi Wines has a wine for you. Their collection brings the best of Italian winemaking right to your home and the care and flavors that go into each bottle will shine through in each and every glass that you pour.

For more information, visit: Guinigi