Halloween has turned into the most over-the-top holiday this side of New Year’s Eve. So needing any extra help to make this is a memorable day probably isn’t needed, but when you decide to celebrate Halloween there are so many options to choose from. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together some of our favorite places to help celebrate Halloween if you are in Las Vegas.

Illuminarium Las Vegas

Celebrate Halloween all weekend at Illuminarium Las Vegas! The immersive entertainment complex will host spellbinding Halloween events with electrifying music, costume contests and more. Guests can celebrate the spooky weekend with the following events:

Afterlife – Nightclub of the Living Dead : The mystifying event will feature the legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold along with DJ Markus Schulz. The show will also include showcases from West Coast Pioneer, DJ MARS along with the Dancetronauts and DJ Prism. Pricing for tickets is $40 for presale and $50 at the door. This bewitching event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

This year, Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV) will have guests spellbound with spooky décor and a special Bewitching Hour featuring treats and a variety of other scary-good offerings from Oct. 21 through 31. Guests are invited to take Instagrammable photos under the mystical display featuring an array of bats, a white, glittery moon centerpiece and seating with spider webs and enchanting designs in the Great Hall. Additionally, shoppers can also celebrate the spooky season at FSLV by snagging some of the Bewitching Hour specials below:

Yogurtland: Indulge in a sweet treat or two with the buy one, get one free regular-sized yogurt deal.

On the scariest night of them all, Halloween, Lolli & Pops at FSLV will be giving out candies to trick-or-treat guests. Guests will receive one bag of Jelly Belly jelly beans and will be limited to one per guest as supplies last. This sweet destination will also offer a variety of specials for guests to enjoy for the Halloween season. Throughout October, shoppers will receive a free Liquid Death Koozie for every four-pack purchase of Liquid Death Mountain Water. Guests can also enter to win an exclusive Japan Crate x Lolli & Pops Kit Kat 50-piece Sampler Box for two from until Nov. 1. Dunkin Donuts: The renowned coffee and donut shop will be offering $3 signature fall drinks during their happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy the “Witches Brew” cocktail made with raspberry vodka, black raspberry liqueur and lemonade offered at a discounted price during happy hour on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. El Segundo Sol: In celebration of Halloween and Día de Muertos, El Segundo Sol offers a $2 discount off of their special drink menu from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. This refreshing deal includes drinks such as the Bloody Margarita, Dulce Dolor, Dark Sol, and Marigold Ofrenda cocktails!

Ra Sushi Witches Brew (Photo Credit: Fashion Show Las Vegas)

Grand Canal Shoppes

Explore the enchanting world of Venice during Halloween-time by visiting the Grand Canal Shoppes and enjoying the spooky offerings such as:

BRERA Osteria: Guests visiting the upscale restaurant will be able to enjoy a few delicious menu additions including: The Autunnale is made with shaved Brussels sprouts, Tuscan kale, pomegranate and crispy red quinoa. The Hokkaido scallops crudo is made with beet marinated scallops, taggia olives, salmon caviar and yellow pepper coulis with spicy oil. The ocean trout dish comes with forbidden rice, brussel sprouts and nardello pepper crema.

Guests visiting the upscale restaurant will be able to enjoy a few delicious menu additions including: Minus 5 Icebar: This one-of-a-kind ice attraction will offer their Halloween-themed “ Black Widow” cocktail made with witches’ brew of tequila, Blue Curaçao, Orange Curaçao, sweet and sour, lime juice, black sprinkles and a splash of Grenadine served in a glass made entirely of ice. The witchy drink will be served up for $14.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Enjoy Halloween weekend at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino with a variety of festive treats, drinks and experiences that are sure to immerse guests into the spooky fall season:

Fall at The Terrace: Embrace the new season with the outdoor lounge, “Fall at the Terrace.” Guests will be welcomed to embrace the fall season as they cozy up on the resort’s Backyard patio with a variety of seasonal light bites and craft cocktails. Throughout the season, guests can also enjoy three special sampling events that celebrate Oktoberfest and German beer, National Mezcal Day and Singles Day Champagne Hour.

Wake Up Call at Fall at The Terrace

Drop Bar: The perfect destination to unwind and for some late-night libations, Drop Bar will serve a variety of scary-good cocktails that guests can enjoy this Halloween including: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice : Bacardi Superior, real coconut, Midori, lime juice, pineapple juice, topped with whip cream and eyeball sprinkles Monster’s Ball: made with Bacardi Superior, real coconut, Midori, lime juice and pineapple juice Medusa’s Elixir: made with Bacardi Pineapple, pineapple juice, Blue Curacao, lemon juice and simple syrup Wednesday Adam: made with Bacardi Coconut, real coconut, lemon juice and simple syrup The Vampire Lestat: Grey Goose vodka, real raspberry, lemon juice andTriple Sec The Asylum : made with Grey Goose vodka, real peach, lemon juice and black food coloring

Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas will transform this Halloween weekend into “Wonder World,” an Alice in Wonderland themed experience across multiple venues that will let guests dive deep into the holiday. Below are some of the highlights and activations taking place throughout the resort Halloween weekend: