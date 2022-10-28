Spread the love



By Dr. Tracey Bond

CLINK FESTIVAL is a Chicago-based wine and spirits festival dedicated to highlighting Women, Black, Indigenous and People of Color in the industry. The event sipped-in

just ahead of Fall 2022’s start of the season just 4 weeks ago on September 23 rd , 2022 with over fifty brands, over ten makers, and over 109 (21+) attendees at the decadent bi-level Wilder Mansion located in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Felicia Apprey

The CLINK Creator women are Joyce Dawkins, Founder of She ROCKS It; Celebrating Women Who ROCK, Creator of She ROCKS It Magazine and The She Lounge Experience; and Chrishon Lampley, Founder of LCS Entertainment Inc, which is a licensed wholesale, importer, and a certified Minority Business Enterprise that features Love Cork Screw wines and the Lampley Collection. They have come together to create the phenomenally successful CLINK Festival that kicked off a festive fall season in Chicagoland this year.

For those who heard the wonderful word-of-mouth cheers, CLINK Fest9ival’s VIP registration

offered special treatments upon arrival, with banded distinction for its guests who walked into Wilder Mansion with a cabernet-colored Clink Festival swag tote bag featuring its logo, in hand.



Inside the tote, guests could easily find and carry a clear and shatter-proof Clink Festival cup for convenient beverage tasting; and was canvas heavy enough to haul a heap of business, brand and marketing information as takeaways.

It didn’t take long for guests to know they were partaking of something fresh, inaugural, and

very well-put-together. CLINK Festival proved to its guests and participants to be a big hit partfor people and their palates. I spent no less than six hours experiencing the festival from media arrival to its sparkling finish which bubbled with energy that seemed as it would not end. I could’ve easily spent a few more hours enjoying the elevated-casual, and classy affair. The Wilder Mansion filled its beautiful and charming spaces with delighted faces attending the event from near and far. The executive chefs, and brand CEO’s were so personable, sharing generously about their food fare, wine and dining crafts.

Clink Festival’s website informs visitors that: Less than 1% of wine industry negociants are

black women. Its goal is to educate, empower and encourage Minority women to follow their dreams and aspiration even if only 1% of Minority women currently occupy the space. CLINK

FESTIVAL is a representation of women collaborating to create an experience that will shine the light on the success of women across the world. Well done, Clink Festival Creators!

To learn more about the participants, contributors, special guests, sommeliers, experts, and

emcees, that CLINK FESTIVAL hosted and more, point your internet browser to Clink Festival’s website.



They say a picture communicates over 10,000k words; and the images I captured are visually

conversant with the vibrant culture of such an excellent event. I have gathered a gallery of

press photos specially curated to communicate the excellent sommelier event you want to

follow, sip, sign up for next year, and subscribe to at https://clinkfestival.com