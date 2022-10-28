Spread the love

Nonprofit leader Solombra Ingram, founder of Los Angeles based I’m Every Woman (EIW), is

gearing up to host her Staying Healthy: Body, Mind & Soul Women’s Health Symposium kicking off Friday, Oct. 25, 2022 at the Cancer Society of Eleuthera in The Bahamas. With sponsors such as the YWCA of greater Los Angeles, AHF of Los Angeles, and The Links International, the event was power packed with information and resources benefitting women worldwide. Los Angeles based journalist Germany Kent who has been tapped as the media correspondent and is accompanying Ingram in Eleuthera spoke directly with the founder on what she hopes the project will accomplish.



Tell me what you hope to accomplish from this symposium? What can

attendees hope to expect?



Information that can change their life and be a pathway to better health and healthy

living. Your body, mind and soul are interconnected. We need to advocate for our

health and ensure we are doing everything we can to stay healthy and proactive.

They will learn about available resources and support groups should they face a

health challenge. It’s also important that women understand that their very

thoughts can affect their health. We hope to provide new awareness that will

empower women to maintain healthy bodies, minds and souls.



Tell me about the speakers for the event. What was your motivation for

choosing each of them to be represented on the program?



I chose them in line with the theme of Healthy lifestyles – body, mind and soul. We

have speakers who will address each topic: the top health issues among women,

especially here on the island; mental health; and the health of one’s soul – in other

words, how are you managing life.



How is I’m Every Woman (IEW) impacting change in the Los Angeles community

and internationally?



Through programs and symposiums like this one. Information is power – power that

can transform your life, give you courage to overcome adversity, resources to

achieve your dreams, how to receive the best healthcare, access to networks of

people who can help you with everything from career goals to the basics of

housing, financial assistance, and educational opportunities.



Tell me why people need to support Women and Girls Empowerment?

Traditionally women/girls have had fewer advancement opportunities, access to

meaningful resources, political influence, executive leadership, and the like.

Though we have made tremendous inroads, there is still a long road ahead.



What has been your most rewarding experience thus far working with other

Women’s Empowerment auxiliaries to bring about change?



The change I have seen in the lives of countless women and girls. Those who had

a vision and have now accomplished their vision; those who now know how to plan,

strategize and achieve their goals; those who are flourishing with the help of

support groups and social and professional networks; and those women and girls

who fall from adversity but now know how to get back up and keep striving. It’s the

testimonies of others that are most rewarding.



How do you empower women, especially survivors, to keep pressing

forward?

By providing information, resources and support; or connecting them with others

who can best help and empower them along their journey.

How do you turn the tests you’ve experienced in life to be a vessel of light

and hope as a testimony to others?



By doing just that – sharing my story with others so they can be encouraged and

inspired. Often people think leaders, financially or politically successful people,

business owners, celebrities have the good life, but we all have challenges and

obstacles in our lives. So, I humbly talk very candidly about my weaknesses,

failures, bad choices, or unfortunate circumstances that occurred in my life, and

how I overcame those situations. I lost my husband suddenly. I watched him take

his last breath from an acute heart attack in our home. I was suddenly single with

two children who looked to me to set the tone of what’s next in our lives. In my

testimony of that season, I vividly and earnestly talk about handling each stage of

that tragedy and how the information I knew at that time – either helped me or hurt

me. That’s why having the right information and access to resources are so

critical.

What has been the most rewarding part about your journey thus far?



My faith in God and watching His Word manifest in my life. There is joy in the

morning. I am able to smile after much pain. There can be peace in the midst of a

storm. I don’t worry or fear certain situations like I had before. God will provide a

ram in the thicket. He does provide right when you need it and right on time. When you are down to your last dollar and you get an unexpected check in the mail. God

is my rock, my strength and my salvation.

Photos: Courtesy of Germany Kent

I’m Every Woman

I’m Every Woman (IEW) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2004

by Solombra Ingram in direct response to the growing need for

empowerment, education, information, and resources for women, girls and

their families. IEW strives to ensure that every woman and girl has access to

means of sustainability and productivity that will lead them to becoming the

best version of themselves. IEW hosts many fundraising events throughout

the year including health fairs, 5K Run/Walks, conferences, scholarship

dinners, workshops, play productions and special events in conjunction with

other non-profit organizations. IEW also offers mentorship programs and

support groups.



