The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.

Vienna Pastry has been serving scrumptious sweets to Santa Monica residents since 1957. Then, in 1985 the Khadavi sisters, who fled from Iran with their family, took it over from the original owners and have worked side by side in their efforts to continue its tradition of making the most beautiful and delicious pastries, cakes, and European specialties for the community.

Vienna Pastry owners, sisters Jaleh Rahban and Jinous Khadavi, and long time manager, Mitra Naderi

Like so many businesses, Vienna sadly lost its original location during the pandemic, but with the encouragement of its dedicated customers, two of the sisters, Jaleh and Jinous, have reopened a new location at 12121 Wilshire Blvd, the Wilshire Bundy Plaza in Brentwood.

Yep, the bakery is now located in an office building – which is great for the companies there – office workers can pop in to get their wake-up coffee and carbs in the morning or, in the afternoon, for a wonderful sugar rush.

But here’s a tip for the people of Santa Monica, West LA, and Los Angeles – you need to visit this family-owned bakery soon and, once you do, you’re sure to go back often. It’s simply yummelicious!

Vienna Pastry is inviting all their new and returning customers to their Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, November 11, from 9 am – 2 pm. Complimentary sweets and coffee will be served, and guests will get 20% off on their orders. Validated parking will be available inside the building.

For your orders at other times, although there is no storefront in their new quarters, take heart (or take treats) – there is curbside pickup or 15-minute validated parking to pick up your favorite cakes, cookies, and pastries galore.

I recently did a one-woman show at the Santa Monica Playhouse and had a reception with a beautiful and ultra-tasty assortment of items from Vienna Pastry. It included mini-eclairs, fruit tarts, napoleons, tiramisu cakes, lemon bars, cookies, and cupcakes.

When the show was over, by the time I got from backstage to the dessert table in the courtyard of the theater, the trays were almost empty! That’s how fast the guests devoured the tantalizing treats!

So, whether it’s someone’s birthday or anniversary, a holiday or any day – if you’re in the mood for something sweet and deelish – head on over to Vienna Pastry. I love it, and I’m sure you will, too.

Vienna Pastry , 121 Wilshire Blvd # 110 Los Angeles, CA 90025 (Store inside Wilshire/Bundy high-rise building) 424-293-0404

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7:30am – 3pm, Saturday: 9am – 2pm, Sunday: Closed

All photos courtesy of Vienna Pastry