If you’re planning a visit to the state of New York, there are several sporting events you may be

interested in checking out during your time here.



The NHL and NBA seasons commenced in early October, and we’re already almost halfway

through the 2022 NFL regular season. There are three NHL teams (the Buffalo Sabres, New

York Rangers and New York Islanders), two NBA teams (the Brooklyn Nets and New York

Knicks) and three NFL teams (the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New York Giants) in New

York.

Photo by Seth Hoffman on Unsplash

It should be noted that the Jets and Giants play their home games at MetLife Stadium in East

Rutherford, New Jersey. But a drive from New York City to East Rutherford is only about 30

minutes, and you can easily commute via public transit.



Here is a look at a few of the marquee sporting events to check out in New York for a fall 2022

trip.

Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 13)

The Bills have lived up to the sky-high pre-season expectations through the first two months of

the season. Josh Allen is the MVP front-runner, and the Bills boast by far the NFL’s best

defense through eight weeks. Buffalo still has a handful of marquee matchups in the second half of their regular season schedule. One of the more enticing ones is a Nov. 13, Week 10 showdown against the NFC

North-leading Minnesota Vikings. After consecutive losing seasons, the Vikings find themselves atop the division thanks to an improved defense, a potent offense and the superb work of rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Both the Vikings and the Bills are vying for a first-round bye and home advantage in their respective conferences. So there’s a lot at stake in this one, and the Bills’ vaunted defense going up against Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook should make for great theater.

This will be the first meeting between the Bills and Vikings since Week 3 of the 2018 season.

Allen, then a rookie, led his Bills to a stunning 27-6 blowout win over Minnesota at U.S. Bank

Stadium. He had two rushing scores and a passing TD on the day. And one more fun storyline to follow: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was Minny’s head coach for the final six games of 2010 (serving on an interim basis) through the 2013 season. Who knows? The Week 10 meeting here might just be a Super Bowl 57 preview.

New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Nov. 26)

The Nov. 26 meeting at Madison Square Garden will mark a showdown of last season’s

conference runner-ups. The Rangers fell in a tight six-game series to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final, while the Oilers were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado

Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

Both New York and Edmonton entered the 2022-23 season as trendy picks to win the Stanley Cup. The Rangers and Oilers are both loaded with star power, from Connor McDavid to reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin to Leon Draisaitl to Artemi Panarin to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to Adam Fox to Chris Kreider. McDavid alone will always give fans their money’s worth. But both the Oilers and Rangers

happen to be among the NHL’s elite, and this meeting takes place at the world’s most famous

arena. It’s the ideal sporting event to check out during your fall 2022 visit to The Big Apple.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks (Nov. 9)

If you’re keen on seeing the two New York-based NBA teams during your visit to The Empire

State, you can get the best of both worlds here on Nov. 9. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will play host to the inner-state and Atlantic Division rival New York Knicks on Nov. 9 at the Barclays Center. This will be the first of four 2022-23 regular season meetings between the two New York teams.

Brooklyn and New York finished as the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds in 2020-21, respectively. But the

Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in opening round play last season, and the Knicks failed

to reach the postseason altogether. Both teams are trying to put rough 2021-22 campaigns behind them and make a run at the playoffs. There’s a great mix of young and veteran star power between these two teams.