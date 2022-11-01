Spread the love

Los Angeles is the mecca of entertainment! So it’s only fitting that attending Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is a MUST, especially during Halloween. The beloved amusement park pulled out all of the stops for the frightful festivities for the spooktacular event. From over the top installations and top-tier productions, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood delivers a gore-filled evening unlike any other.

Photo Courtesy of Universal Studio Hollywood

In the “City of Angels” lies a fear-filled haze that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Upon entry, guests will be greeted with ghouls, zombies, and goblins when walking down the fog-filled alleys of the scare zones. Full of clowns, the living dead, and many more scare-filled tactics. More scare zones were added this year to taunt and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one terrifying house to the next.

Beyond the mazes, and scare zones, the fan-favorite “Terror Tram” gives guests a unique perspective on a few of their favorite films. This year’s iconic “Terror Tram” expands to include a cinematic twist on Jordan Peele’s blockbuster films in a crossover experience that reimagines Us, featuring The Tethered, a revolutionary army of vengeful doppelgangers, whose uprising invades the all-new Jupiter’s Claim set from the filmmaker’s latest pop nightmare, Nope, as part of the festivities. Guests were able to walk through a portion of the set for the beloved films.

Photo Courtesy of Universal Studio Hollywood

The madness continues with thrilling haunted house experiences. The full line-up follows:

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” takes guests into the twisted mind of multi award-winning artist The Weeknd as they step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films.

takes guests into the twisted mind of multi award-winning artist The Weeknd as they step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films. “Halloween” ventures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film.

ventures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film. “The Horrors of Blumhouse” brings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

brings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky. “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” expands on the thrilling legacy from Universal Picturesas the most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in an epic battle.

expands on the thrilling legacy from Universal Picturesas the most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in an epic battle. MGM’s “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” traps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures.

traps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures. “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” features the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered.

features the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered. “Scarecrow: The Reaping” finds that Mother Nature’s retribution against the homesteaders for their sins of the past will be carried out by the farmland’s scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses – and are now guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.

finds that Mother Nature’s retribution against the homesteaders for their sins of the past will be carried out by the farmland’s scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses – and are now guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path. “Universal Horror Hotel” lives ups to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today – and guests must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident.

lives ups to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today – and guests must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident. Award-winning hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez brings an all-new, high-energy show nightly to this year’s event, featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, special effects and pulse-pounding music.

Photo Courtesy of Universal Studio Hollywood

Experiencing Halloween Horror Nights can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be! Be sure to plan ahead and have a game plan before entry.

Pro-Tip: Many of the usual rides and attractions will be open during HHN. Check the wait times for the Halloween-themed attractions on the queue. . Attractions like “Terror Tram” have an earlier cut-off, however, be sure to check the queue and plan accordingly.

The events may have come to a close for now, however, next year will be even bigger and better. Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights recently announced the first haunted house of its 2023 lineup. Inspired by the USA & SYFY hit series, “Chucky” the iconic killer doll will be terrorizing Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood next season. Test your courage if you dare!