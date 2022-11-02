Spread the love

On the eve of Halloween, the iconic kid’s show Wonderama, The Times Square Alliance, One Times Square and UNICEF presented the Biggest Halloween Parade live at the crossroads of the universe in Times Square, New York featuring Hosts David Osmond, and Kelvin Dukes with Kenisha Marie Feliciano from Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, Jazz at Lincoln’s youth band, and the cast of the hit Broadway show “Stranger Sings.” The live celebration was globally streamed via Wonderama TV, who celebrates awareness for the kids of the world through UNICEF USA.

“Stranger Sings: The Parody Musical” brings to the stage the popular streaming Netflix series (Stranger Things) with a hilarious twist. The award winning musical is currently playing at Off-Broadway Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s and tickets can be purchased at strangersings.com. Music, lyrics and book is by Jonathan Hogue with direction by Nick Flatto. I was able to speak to Nick and the cast before they took the stage at Times Scare…

So tell me a little something about Stranger Sings?

Director Nick Flatto- We generate 8 shows a week at Playhouse 46. We’ve been working on the show for four years and this cast is incredible. They all play multiple characters. They are running around the stage and the talent is extraordinary.

Jeffrey Laughun (Mike). I play Mike in our parody of Stranger Things. I am one of the three runaways. We are going on an adventure to find our friend. We are all 12 years old and we all sing a bunch of silly songs. We come on as different characters and there’s just a lot of 80s fun, musical fun in Stranger Sings.

What is your role in Stranger Sings

Slee (Bob Holland)- I love this show!!! I play Bob Holland and various other characters throughout the show.

How much do you love the show?

Slee- OMG I’ve been doing this for the last four years, this is my favorite thing in the world. I feel so lucky. I’m the luckiest girl on the planet.

Harley Seger (Eleven and Nancy Wheeler)- I absolutely love the show. It is a marathon of a show. It’s two hours of us nonstop moving. With all the costume changes and the wig changes having a lot of fun… we are having a lot of fun. I just joined the cash for the Playhouse 46 run so I’ve only been doing this a few months, but I feel very much a part of the family!

So you hold the puppet? How do you like being here on Halloween?

Caroline Huerta (Joyce and Will)- The puppet is Will and he gets a little lost in a topsy-turvy transition to the upside down world and goes on quite the adventure. I love being in New York, I love being in Times Square it’s like a dream come true. It’s very, very fun.

About Wonderama

Wonderama is a cross-platform media and entertainment lifestyle program that marries positive social impact with good TV. Building upon the legacy of the iconic “Wonderama” kids variety show that aired on U.S. television for over four decades, the show creates original and “curated” content to entertain, educate and inspire kids and families in an expanding market. Wonderama’s core mission is to encourage kids to aspire to their dreams, with the greatest respect to the audience. The new Wonderama is now in production of its seventh full season of original programming.

About The Times Square Alliance

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square – cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture, and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year’s Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City https://www.TSQ.org

About One Times Square

One Times Square is a globally recognized landmark located in the heart of Times Square, broadcasting monumental moments within the world’s history, and has served as the home of the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration since 1907. With a daily pedestrian count of 130 million in a typical year, and billions of earned impressions from film, TV, the building’s digital signage, and social media, the 26-story property is one of the most visible and recognizable locations in the world, offering brands a global stage to engage with their audience.

In April of 2022, Jamestown, owner of One Times Square, launched a $500 million redevelopment of the property which will open the building to the public for the first time in decades through the creation of a modern-day visitor center, new viewing deck, and an integrated AR-VR brand experience upon completion.

Designed by Cyrus L. W. Eidlitz and originally built in 1904 to serve as the headquarters of The New York Times, One Time Square is one of only two stand-alone buildings in the neighborhood offering clear, unobstructed sightlines from all points within the Times Square “bowtie,” an area which encompasses Broadway and Seventh Avenues from 43rd Street to 47th Street. https://onetimessquare.com/

It’s not too late to add some meaning to your Halloweening this year. Learn more at https://www.unicefusa.org/trick-or-treat

About UNICEF USA

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world’s most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit https://www.unicefusa.org

