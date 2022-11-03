Spread the love

If you are yearning for delectable sweets and treats, it’s time to visit the 4th Street Baker. Every weekend on Saturday from 8 am – 1 pm he provides amazing baked goods at the Pico Farmers Market in Santa Monica.

Stop by the 4th Street Baker on Saturdays for breakfast goodies or take them home for later!

The baker behind this one-man cottage operation in Santa Monica is Julian.

Julian loves to meet his customers at the Pico Farmers Market

Julian’s extensive selection of classic “but better” and unique sweets are made from the highest quality ingredients he can find.

Two of his bestsellers are the Valrhona Fudge Brownies and Raspberry Shortbread Jammers.

If you like brownies – you’ll LOVE these!

Valrhona Fudge Brownies have a crackly top and are super fudgy and gooey underneath, made with butter, Valrhona chocolate and premium cocoa.

The oh-so-yummy jammers!

The Raspberry Jammers are tender, crispy, and buttery mini shortbread, paired with a delicious premium raspberry center.

He also bakes crispy chocolate chip cookies and unique olive cookies – they are shortbread-based with organic Kalamata olives.

Which do you like – crispy chocolate chip or olive cookies? Why not try both!

Another distinctive and special treat is his citrus olive oil cake. It’s super moist and deelish.

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

Julian sources seasonal fruits from the farmers market for his baked goods. His most popular item for this season were the peach cakes.

This custom-ordered red velvet cake looks delectable

You can pre-order custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookies for special occasions, too. His cupcakes and cakes come in various flavors including carrot cake, red velvet, vanilla, and chocolate. Ooooh, yummy!

Pick your flavor – they are all yummelicious!

The bakery accepts orders online at 4thstbaker.com, and posts regularly on Instagram: @4thstbaker.

You can find Julian and 4th St Baker at the Pico Farmers Market in Virginia Ave Park in Santa Monica every Saturday (8am-1pm).

Customers line up every Saturday for his delicious treats & sweets

Go hungry and early as he tends to sell out fast.

4th Street Baker, Pico Farmers Market (Sat 8 am – 1 pm), Virgina Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

CALL/TEXT at 347-453-0546 , or send a MESSAGE on Instagram @4thstbaker for inquiries.

Photos courtesy of 4th Street Baker.