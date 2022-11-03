If you are yearning for delectable sweets and treats, it’s time to visit the 4th Street Baker. Every weekend on Saturday from 8 am – 1 pm he provides amazing baked goods at the Pico Farmers Market in Santa Monica.
The baker behind this one-man cottage operation in Santa Monica is Julian.
Julian’s extensive selection of classic “but better” and unique sweets are made from the highest quality ingredients he can find.
Two of his bestsellers are the Valrhona Fudge Brownies and Raspberry Shortbread Jammers.
Valrhona Fudge Brownies have a crackly top and are super fudgy and gooey underneath, made with butter, Valrhona chocolate and premium cocoa.
The Raspberry Jammers are tender, crispy, and buttery mini shortbread, paired with a delicious premium raspberry center.
He also bakes crispy chocolate chip cookies and unique olive cookies – they are shortbread-based with organic Kalamata olives.
Another distinctive and special treat is his citrus olive oil cake. It’s super moist and deelish.
Julian sources seasonal fruits from the farmers market for his baked goods. His most popular item for this season were the peach cakes.
You can pre-order custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookies for special occasions, too. His cupcakes and cakes come in various flavors including carrot cake, red velvet, vanilla, and chocolate. Ooooh, yummy!
The bakery accepts orders online at 4thstbaker.com, and posts regularly on Instagram: @4thstbaker.
You can find Julian and 4th St Baker at the Pico Farmers Market in Virginia Ave Park in Santa Monica every Saturday (8am-1pm).
Go hungry and early as he tends to sell out fast.
4th Street Baker, Pico Farmers Market (Sat 8 am – 1 pm), Virgina Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
CALL/TEXT at 347-453-0546 , or send a MESSAGE on Instagram @4thstbaker for inquiries.
Photos courtesy of 4th Street Baker.
Be the first to comment