Spread the love

NEW! SLEEP IN A GLASS IGLOO FROZEN INTO A GLACIAL LAGOON ON A PRIVATE HOLIDAY IN ICELAND

New Exclusive “Glacier Lagoon Adventure Program” Offers Distinctive Way to View the Northern Lights on Your Own Private Tour of the Glacial Area

Fajallsarlon glacier and new igloo “boat”

An adventure like no other is currently available for booking for dates from mid-January through March 2023. Two new glass igloos frozen into a secluded lagoon will open to guests for their first winter offering the chance to sleep next to a glacier in Iceland. Part of an exclusive, private tour from Northern Lights specialists Off the Map Travel, the “igloo boats” are accessible only by boat or all-terrain vehicles and float during the summer months and freeze into the ice as the temperatures fall.

The new fully guided five-night/six-day Private Glacier Lagoon Adventure program allows guests to overnight on the lagoon by theVatnajokull glacier for the first time and has been designed to optimize the possibility of experiencing the Northern Lights. This program is an exclusive one, designed for the utmost in luxury and adventure, with a guide at your disposal at all times for recommendations and excursions including a private glacier hike and sightseeing.

Fjallsarlon

Alex Minnis, Chief Operations Officer of Off the Map Travel, commented, “This is a magical way to experience the Northern Lights and the quiet beauty of the Scandinavian winter wilderness. It’s pretty amazing to sleep secluded in an igloo that’s been frozen into a lagoon of glacial meltwater. You get a true feeling of the imposing glacier framed by the vast star-filled arctic sky. And, if you’re lucky, you’ll see the dancing Aurora Borealis.”

Katla Vik Bedroom

Itinerary

During the day, guests can choose to marvel at the glacier up close or visit nearby Diamond Beach with its black sand and scattering of sparkling shards of ice.

After the igloo night on the lagoon, guests will continue along the coast to Hotel Ranga for the final night of the program.

Katla Ice cave

The private five-night, six-day Glacier Lagoon Adventure trip is priced at $8799 USD per person at the time of this writing, based on two people traveling. This includes all accommodations, a private boat tour to an island with Champagne and lunch, a guided trip to a special location to be determined by weather and seasonal conditions, a private guide and driver for the duration of the itinerary, and daily breakfast. For more information visit https://www.offthemap.travel/glacier-lagoon-adventure/

Detailed itinerary – Private Glacial Lagoon Adventure

Day 1

Arrive into Reykjavik and meet your driver for your at the Hotel Borg in the city center and tour. With the guidance and recommendations of your guide, spend the evening at leisure exploring the city’s museums, restaurants and more.

Day 2

Join your driver once again for a scenic journey to Myrdalsjokull (approx 2.5 hours) along the southern coastline. The glacier in the south of the Icelandic highlands is the country’s fourth largest ice cap, covering nearly 232 square miles, with a highest peak of 1500 meters. It sits atop the notorious and explosive volcano Katla. After, head to Hotel Katla for the evening and overnight.

Day 3

In the morning you will join your guide once again for a tour to explore the most accessible location on the day — perhaps Hekla Volcano or Landmannalaugar. Upon returning back from your day trip, you will then journey to the Fosshotel Glacier Lagoon where you can check-in and have an early dinner before heading to Fjallsarlon for a unique overnight adventure staying in your “igloo boat” overlooking the stunning Vatnajokull glacier.

Day 4

This day is all about glaciers. The day begins with a drive to your private glacier hike along Skaftafell. This outlet glacier extends from Vatnajokull, the largest glacier in Europe.

Day 5

Travel back along the coastal road stopping at the various viewpoints and natural wonders on the way to Hotel Ranga (approx 3 hours). Relax at the hotel before dinner in the restaurant.

Day 6

Your driver will return you to Reykjavik Airport (approx 2 hours) for your return flight home. Option to extend your stay if you wish.

OFF THE MAP TRAVEL

The team at Off the Map Travel works with experiences and destinations that allow people to explore hidden wonders of our planet. Specializing in Soft Adventure OTMT creates tailor-made holiday itineraries offering authentic experiences not offered by many larger travel companies. For more information on Off the Map Travel itineraries visit www.offthemap.travel; call 1-646-701-0041; emailin**@of*******.travel or join in the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or Pinterest