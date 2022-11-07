Spread the love

PHOTO CREDIT BY SANJINI BHAKTA

Amazon Freevee’s Original series Play-Doh Squished red or actually a yellow carpet premiere took place at the Westfiled Century City Atrium and AMC movie theatres on Sunday, November 6, 2022. This was a fun and exciting playground for kids to explore creating imaginative play-doh sculptures and introducing them to the new competition series which will make its debut exclusively on Freevee on November 11 in the U.S. and U.K.

PLAY-DOH EXPERT, JASON LOIK – PHOTO CREDIT BY SANJINI BHAKTA

From Amazon Studios, Entertainment One (eOne) and Hasbro, Play-Doh Squished is a Play-Doh competition hosted by Sarah Hyland who is best known for playing Haley Dunphey in the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

ACTRESS SARAH HYLAND – PHOTO CREDIT BY SANJINI BHAKTA

SARAH HYLAND AND JASON LOIK –

This fun competition series involves three teams of adults and kids who taken on challenges designed to test their imaginations, artistry, speed and skill levels to create an epic Play-Doh world. In Play-Doh Squished, one team will become the Play-Doh champions and the others will get squished!

Every week, Sarah Hyland will be joined by Play=Doh expert, Jason Loik as well as two judges, painter Alaxandra Nechita and sculptor Gil Grimmett. There will be different celebrity judges added to each series such as Alyssa Milano, Wells Adams and Chloe Kim to name a few.

The premiere had lots of fun entertainment for kids! It was a playground for kids to explore Play-Doh! There were different Play-Doh sections with a theme such as dinosaurs, desserts and motor vehicles.

CHILDREN’S BOOK AUTHOR, ACTRESS AND PRODUCER – SANJINI BHAKTA

There was a section where Play-Doh expert, Jason Loik showed kids how to create with Play-Doh.

PLAY-DOH EXPERT, JASON LOIK – PHOTO CREDIT BY SANJINI BHAKTA

The yellow carpet was full of media and photographers.

There were different stalls serving delicious donuts, pretzels, hot dogs, strawberry and blueberry acai bowls. There was a juice bar and a coffee and tea bar serving delectable flavors of different types of coffees and tea.

There was a green screen photo booth for attendees.

CHILDREN’S BOOK AUTHOR, ACTRESS AND PRODUCER – SANJINI BHAKTA

The atrium playground was buzzing with Play-Doh and fun activity. It was followed by a screening of an episode of “Play-Doh Squished”. After, the debut of the first episode on November 11, there will be a new episode available on Freevee every Friday thereafter until February 24, 2023.

The 15 episode titles are as follows: Beach, Birthday Party, Sports, Space, Dessert, Planes, Trains and Cars, Snow Day, Jungle, Monsters, Dinosaurs, Pets, Theme Park, Pirates, Fairy Tale and Candy Store.

Play-Doh Squished Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B69E97z2OEI