The Rembrandt Chamber Musicians 2022-2023 season began on November 6th, at Nichols Concert Hall followed by a performance 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 7th, at PianoForte Chicago. With guest artists Eoin Andersen, violin; Stephen Williamson, clarinet; and Jessica Choe, piano the incomparable Musical Genius of Mozart was at its best. In the skilled hands of the musicians, Mozart’s music was a joy. With this beginning, the upcoming season promises to be one you will want to attend.

The all Mozart program:

MOZART: Violin Sonata in E Minor, K. 304

MOZART: Piano Quartet in G Minor, K. 478

MOZART: Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581

John Macfarlane introduced the program drawing attention to the guest players and the specific Mozart pieces we were about to hear. The first number was a tribute to Mozart’s mother as she was dying. There was poignancy and beauty in the gently melodies that were played on violin and piano, the two instruments that Mozart, himself played. This Violin Sonata in E Minor, K. 304, written in Paris, 1778, while his mother was on her deathbed.

Additionally, Artistic director, John Macfarlane says “Some of our loyal fans mentioned that music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had gone missing from recent seasons, so we’re making amends.”

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians core ensemble members, Caleb Cook, John Macfarlane, and Carol Cook, credit:Michael Brosilow

Long-time Rembrandt ensemble members John Macfarlane, Carol Cook, and Calum Cook were joined by guest artists Eoin Andersen, former concertmaster of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra; Stephen Williamson, the CSO’s principal clarinet; and award-winning pianist Jessica Choe. The program featured Mozart’s three movement, 1785 Piano Quartet in G Minor, K. 478, which is widely credited as having launched the piano quartet genre, The Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581, an audience favorite for its lyricism and crystalline textures.

Piano Quartet in G Minor, K. 478 featured two of the guest perfromers, Eion Andersen, violin and Jessica Choe, piano along with Carol Cook, viola and Calum Cook, cello. Andersen’s movement to the music he was playing was noticeable and were the beautiful tones coming from the violin. The blend and contrast of the string instruments and the piano was present throughout making for a compelling work.

About Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Founded in 1990, Chicago-based Rembrandt Chamber Musicians perpetuates classical chamber music as an accessible, engaging, and deeply personal living art form by presenting world-class performances of well-known masterworks and hidden gems from the Baroque period to the present; collaborating with guest artists; commissioning composers to create new musical works; and supporting young musicians through an annual high school chamber music competition and educational outreach initiatives. Rembrandt Chamber Musicians features principal members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago as core members of the ensemble.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets to Rembrandt Chamber Musicians concerts are $43. Full season subscriptions to RCM’s 2021-2022 season begin at $179, a savings of $36 vs. individual ticket prices, with other subscription options beginning at $119. Student tickets are $15 with valid ID.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.rembrandtchambermusicians.org or by phone at 872- 395-1754.

NOTE: Subscribers and paid single-ticket holders can access online streamed performances of all Rembrandt’s concerts in the 2021–2022 season. Rembrandt Chamber Musicians will be following CDC, state, and local guidelines.

Looking Forward in the 2022–2023 Season

Holiday Baroque

Fri., Dec. 2 | 7:30 pm | Epiphany, Chicago

Sun., Dec. 4 | 3:00 pm | Allice Millar Chapel, Evanston

TELEMANN: Concerto for 2 Violins inG Major

PURCELL: Evening Hymn

Nicola MATTEIS: Diverse bizzarie Sopra la Vecchia Sarabanda

HANDEL: Organ Concertoin F Major, op. 4, no. 5

BACH: “Non sa che sia dolore”, BWV 209

Dvořák’s Prophecy

Fri., Jan. 20 | 7:30 pm | The Cliff Dwellers Club, Chicago

Sun., Jan. 22 | 3:00 pm | Nichols Concert Hall, Evanston

Samuel COLRIDGE-TAYLOR: Violin Sonata, op. 28

DVOŘÁK: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, op. 81

The Mad Decade

Fri., Mar. 10 | 7:30 pm | The Cliff Dwellers Club, Chicago

Sun., Mar. 12 | 3:00 pm | Nichols Concert Hall, Evanston

MAHLER: Piano Quartet in A Minor

PROKOFIEV: Sonata for 2 Violins, op. 56

DOHNANYI: Sextet in C Major, op. 37

Where the Sidewalk Ends

Sun., May 7 | 3:00pm | Nichols Concert Hall, Evanston

Max RAIMI: Four Songs for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano

Dinuk WIJERATNE: Love Triangle

BRAHMS: Clarinet Quintetin B Minor, op. 115

