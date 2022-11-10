Spread the love

Items listed from least to most expensive.

We have many amazing items in this guide, perfect to give to a friend, loved one, or yourself! Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your gifting needs or scroll through all our items to be inspired! Items are listed from least to most expensive. Items under $40 Items $40 to $75 Items over $75

Under $40

Oat Milk Honey Bar 6oz

Oat milk is nourishing for the skin. Based on its lipid and water content, oat milk offers moisturizing properties, removes impurities and helps eliminate dead skin cells. Coupled with raw honey, this soap effectively aids in combating acne. Oatmeal soothes skin irritation and itchy rashes, such as dermatitis, eczema, poison ivy and sunburn.

$6.95

$6.95 Buy now!

Activated Charcoal Bar 6oz

Activated charcoal treats oily skin and acne, and reduces and unclogs pores. It detoxifies skin, eliminating toxins, lightens underarms, clears blemishes, and prevents premature aging. It has anti-bacterial properties, smooths and brightens skin, and reduces inflammation. It can assist in hard dirt and stain removal from the outdoors, as well as remove dead skin cells with a deep penetration of the skin.

$6.95

$6.95 Buy now!

New Japanese Organic Konjac Sponge

An ideal stocking stuffer! An exciting addition to any skincare routine, the new Japanese Organic Konjac Face sponge “puffs” are made using extracts from konjac plants, grown at Yamamoto Farms in Japan. These unique sponges are filled with minerals and antioxidants that cleanse and gently exfoliate the skin. They can be used with or without soap to gently and effectively remove dead skin cells, all while not irritating the skin. The Japanese Konjac sponge is a perfect addition to any skincare routine and is safe for all skin types. Available in Plain, Cherry Blossom, Charcoal and Green Tea. Each Konjac Sponge is 100% biodegradable and made without chemicals, preservatives or cheap fillers.

$12.97

$12.97 Buy now!

Gentle Exfoliating Japanese Washcloth

Turn your everyday shower into a Japanese sanctuary with the Gentle Exfoliating Japanese Washcloth from Rising Sun! Refresh, renew and exfoliate with ease using this expertly crafted cloth designed with a unique 3D weave. You can clean in depth and exfoliate, all while using less soap than any other washcloth. At 11 x 39 inches long, it makes washing your back a breeze!

Made in Japan, expert craftsmanship and modern technology come together to make this remarkable Japanese washcloth. It offers increased soap lather for a gentle yet deep clean even on the most sensitive skin. Quick drying and does not harbor bacteria. Machine washable and dryer-safe. Available in both a standard adult size and a baby/child size.

$14.99

$14.99 Buy now!

Luxurious Glow Set from RevealU

RevealU Luxurious Glow set offers a luxurious skincare formula with 24k gold flakes that rejuvenates skin from head to toe. Cover yourself with mineral ions for glowing, firm, and radiant skin. Safe for all skin types. Skin Type: Normal, Combination, Dry, Oily and Sensitive. Skincare Concerns: Dullness, Dark spots, Discolorations, Fine Lines and Wrinkles.

Included in the set:

GOLD Face & Body Gel Moisturizer 3.2 oz. GOLD Face & Body gel moisturizer revitalizes the look and feel of aging, sun and weather damaged skin. The ultra-luxurious gel formula features 24k gold flakes believed to provide powerful rejuvenating and detoxifying effects leaving skin silky smooth, firmer, luminous, and youthful.

GLOW Face & Body Gel Brightener 3.2 oz. GLOW Face & Body is a hydrating gel exfoliator that polishes off impurities while being gentle enough for everyday use. Using 24k gold flakes and gentle exfoliant, our gel is infused with precious ions to accelerate a natural ion exchange that plumps, brightens and softens the skin.

Compressed facial sponge for cleansing and gentle exfoliating. 100% natural cellulose sponge perfect for removing dead skin, dirt and makeup

Face mask soft silicone applicator

50% of the profits on sale of Fresh Face and Luxurious Glow gift set are donated to charities that fight against animal testing, like PETA “Beauty Without Bunnies” through 12/31/2022.

$19.98

$40 to $75

Royal Keepers Products

Products are multi use, 100% natural hair and skin products using the powerful benefits of essential oils. Turmeric Face Package includes: Turmeric Soap (2)Turmeric Face Oil (moisturizer)Turmeric Mask Refresh Spray (toner)

The Turmeric Mask will draw out impurities from your pores, giving a deep clean to your skin. Also this will repair damaged cells, brighten and tighten your skin. Great to lighten up dark spots under the eyes. Suggest use its once every week or every other week.

$48

$48 Buy now!

BOBS from Skechers Keepsakes – Ice Angel in Light Brown

Stay cozy and comfortable in classic style with the BOBS from Skechers™ Keepsakes – Ice Angel. This slip-on comfort clog features a soft sweater knit fabric upper with faux-fur lining and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam™ footbed. For every BOBS purchase, a donation is made to animals in need.

$55

$55 Buy now!

SUPPORT UKRAINE SKINCARE SET by Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics

Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics has partnered with Americares, a 501(c)(3) non-profit health-focused relief organization, in support of the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine. 20% of the purchase price of each curated blue and yellow ribbon wrapped box will be donated to Americares in support of its Ukraine response.

Together, we CAN make a difference!

Set Includes:

Micellar Water with Colloidal Water

Hydra Luxe Water Crème

Petite Eye Impact Revitalizing Eye Treatment

Petite Daily Enzyme Exfoliant Crème

$70

$75 and up

SUPPORT UKRAINE MAKEUP SET by Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics

Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics has partnered with Americares, a 501(c)(3) non-profit health-focused relief organization, in support of the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine. 20% of the purchase price of each curated blue and yellow ribbon wrapped box will be donated to Americares in support of its Ukraine response.

Together, we CAN make a difference!

Set Includes:

Mineral Primer

Pressed Mineral Eyeshadow Quad in Sweet Talk

Outrageous Lashes Mineral Lengthening Mascara

Mineral Lengthening Lash Primer

Legit Eyeliner Pencil in Blackest Black

Pressed Mineral Blush in Tangier

Mineral Crème Lipstick in Smolder

$85

Gobi Mock Neck Sweater

Mock neck, real style. Protect your neck from cold breezes with this amazingly soft sweater, crafted from pure Mongolian cashmere and featuring ribbed cuffs. As versatile as it is striking, the Gobi Mock Neck Sweater pairs well with anything from jeans to khakis, leaving you room to experiment or keep it classic.

$139

The Love Fingerprint Necklace

The Love pendant is a symbol of the unbreakable bond that we share with those we love most. Hold your love’s fingerprint close to your heart to feel their heart beating with yours.

$225 Sterling Silver; $900 Solid Gold + Diamonds

$225 Sterling Silver; $900 Solid Gold + Diamonds Buy now!

The Rise Fingerprint Necklace

This stunning pendant is carefully crafted with the fingerprint of someone you love, to remind you of their ever-present power, shining even when they aren’t near.

$225 Sterling Silver; $1,200 Solid Gold + Diamonds

$225 Sterling Silver; $1,200 Solid Gold + Diamonds Buy now!

RETRO & CURVE DUO SET by FHI Heat

This stylish and dynamic hair tool set will provide a multi-styling routine with each pass. The Retro Pro Compact Dryer is a stylish, lightweight hair dryer with a vintage aesthetic, containing six airflows speeds along with a cool shot button, and a speed-dry nozzle.

The Curve styling iron gets its name from its shape. Its beautiful curved design makes it incredibly ergonomic, fitting right to the curve of your hand.

The unique curvature of the plates also allows the hair to glide effortlessly, allowing you to smooth, curl or wave hair in less time!

$252

The Sun & moon Fingerprint Necklace

The ones we love are our sun and our moon. Carry one or two fingerprints of those dearest to your heart. Or include your own fingerprint with someone else’s in this custom double fingerprint pendant.

$299

$299 Buy now!

ELITE DIGITAL DUO SET by FHI Heat

Driven by technology, the Elite Professional Series Global line is packed with unique features for the gadget savvy beauty and travel enthusiast, including the most important feature: Universal Voltage. Anywhere in the world, the EPS Global Universal Digital Ceramic Hair Dryer and Styler will perform with maximum reliability and performance.

$364

Luxmary Handbags

LUXMARY was established by Marya and Carlos Ortiz for men and women who love luxury. LUXMARY strives on providing their customers with the very best handbags and luxury pieces from around the world. LUXMARY is the only boutique in Southern California that specializes in only Handbags and Accessories. Custom orders deadline in time for Christmas is December 11th by 6:00pm. For in-stock pieces, the last day to order is December 21st. Our belief at LUXMARY is that everyone can own a piece of luxury off of retail price with Luxmary Handbags.

Follow them on social media @luxmaryhandbags today!

Various Prices

*Feature image by Laura Gomez on Unsplash