Spread the love

I love Broadway shows and I love sweets. So, you can imagine how excited I was to find the Broadway Baker!

However, this sweet shop isn’t in New York City. It’s in Santa Monica, California, and offering its delectable cookies, cakes, sweets and treats to the community there.

This wonderful bakery is owned by Jim Osorno, who was an actor-singer-dancer on Broadway. Growing up in Maui and Michigan, he always dreamed of performing on the Great White Way. He eventually moved to New York and achieved his childhood goal.

The talented Jim Osorno is the owner and baker

But, as a kid, Jim had another favorite pastime. It was watching his mom, dad and grandma as they baked in the kitchen. He wanted to continue their tradition of creating delicious homemade desserts with all natural premium ingredients. So, now in the Los Angeles area at Broadway Baker, he makes everything to order, using many local regional and organic ingredients, including locally sourced clover honey, and sweet, creamy, unsalted European butter. He is proud to say his baked goods are all natural all the time.

Broadway Baker has a storefront kitchen and bakery on Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica – but they also ship their baked goods nationwide. The treats and sweets make delicious and unique gifts for clients, colleagues, friends, and family.

Mmmmmm, it’s chocolicious!

Some of their popular shortbread cookies are Cinnamon Pear, Cranberry Pecan, and Lemon Raspberry. They also offer Mom’s Granola and Grandma’s Mix-up Bars. They bake Major Brownies, as well as Wheat Free and Vegan Brownies, and their Salted Caramel Brownies were featured in O, The Oprah Magazine.

Cinammon Pear, Cranberry Pecan, and Lemon Raspberry Shortbread Cookies – all super yummy!

With the holidays coming, you can choose from a wide assortment of their luscious baked goods to send to what will surely be happy recipients. Broadway Baker’s goodies will look great on dessert tables and taste terrific as people sample them.

A mouth-watering dessert table!

But no need to wait for the holidays. Head on over to their store or website and order those tantalizing treats now.

Broadway Baker’s gift boxes and Grandma’s Mix-up Bars

Just dance on over to Broadway Baker and you’ll be singing its praises!

Broadway Baker, 1209 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90403

Mon-Fri 9a-4p; Sat 9a-1p, (646) 410-3857

All photos courtesy of Broadway Baker