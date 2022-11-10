Spread the love

Working remotely, using virtual environments, and conducting business online are now all possible thanks to various web applications and digital solutions. However, only some have equal access to enabling technologies. Furthermore, the rapid transition to digital has expanded inequities.

A sizeable portion of the population cannot access information due to physical limitations. They find it difficult, but not impossible, to use digital documents, websites, and applications. For instance, a visually impaired person may find it difficult to access information or navigate the web. 508 compliant services expand and democratize the reach of digital solutions.

508 Compliance To Make Online Learning More Accessible

Section 508 compliance in online learning necessitates that course content is designed so that it is easily consumed by those with disabilities. It makes sure that when courses use multimedia, the online learning material complies with the bare minimum requirements, such as the use of text descriptions for graphics, etc. Section 508’s primary goal is to remove obstacles to information technology. It provides people with disabilities with new opportunities while utilizing technology to help them achieve their objectives.

Gradually, it has become the industry’s best practice. Even those who do not receive federal funds or are not associated with a federal agency can make sure their online training is 508 compliant.

While we recognize that many businesses handle accessibility in ways other than online learning, we want to get as many individuals as possible to have direct access to the learning resources through sound, closed captioning, document-based job aids, and other 508 compliance online learning features.

Creating 508 Compliant Online Learning

Here are the six top tips for ensuring your organization has Section 508 Compliance online learning resources:

Create A Consistent Design Concept

The eLearning library contains over a thousand modules, and each course should have a consistent branding, structure, layout, and style. The perfect design concept to use is simple, concise, and uncluttered. If the content people view is too crowded, some learners may have difficulty. To make sure that everything on the screen appears in the correct order and is read back to the learner, test the content using a screen reader.

Choose The Appropriate Colors

Be careful with the colors you use when creating a design. The majority of colorblind learners can see clearly, but colors look different than what we see.

Keep Font Sizes In Mind For 508 Compliant eLearning

Stay manageable with the font size in your design. Many instructional designers include the option for learners to modify the font size, so either have that option or use a font size of 12 pt or higher.

Provide Simple Navigation With Keystrokes

The course’s design and style must address eLearning navigation actions, ensuring a clean and straightforward user interface and user experience. The options for navigation systems available to people with physical disabilities must also be discussed. eLearning should be able to move forward using just the keyboard because some people find it challenging to navigate with a cursor. Ensure that the spacebar and tab keys can also be employed to navigate the courses.

Make Use Of Animation And Video Closed Captioning

Many organizations choose to occasionally use animation in their eLearning instead of video. It is crucial to enable captioning and subtitles in your video content and add Alt Text to all images. This makes sure that a reader can read information to visually impaired learners.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Use Audio And Text Transcripts For 508 Compliance

eLearning incorporates audio to assist learners in multiple use cases. If you’re unsure whether to add voiceover to your content, consider including a message transcript to make it accessible to people who are deaf or have hearing problems.

Conclusion

508 compliance facilitates eLearning for people with certain types of disabilities. These people are intelligent enough to understand the material and its information, but the traditional format makes it difficult for them to understand, especially those who have hearing and vision-related disabilities and face numerous challenges.