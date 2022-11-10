Spread the love

Lightscape, the acclaimed holiday event from Chicago Botanic Gardens in Glencoe, opens November 11, 2022 – January 8, 2023 with a new path and new, light-filled installations. Now returning for its 4th year, visitors will have a chance to embrace nature in winter through classical music, bright lights, fire, and changing colors. Popular artists have designed featured works and re-imagined some of the designs from previous years like the luminous Winter Cathedral and Fire Garden.



We walked through the after-dark illuminated trail and oohed and aahhed at the colorful, changing lights in the park. Both classical music and popular holiday tunes accompanied us along the path. We stopped for coffee and a holiday treat as we strolled through the 1.25 mile trail.



“Lightscape provides a festive setting to see the natural world sparkle while creating memories with friends and family” said Jodi Zombolo, associate vice president, Visitor Events & Programs at the Garden.



Stars illuminate the sky at Lightscape. Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Gardens.

Our favorite was Starscape by Australian artist Mandylights. Here, more than 700 handmade acrylic stars create a stunning immersive experience. We stood and watched as brilliant flashes of saturated color moved up and down a 130-foot-long tunnel. It was mesmerizing. Everyone’s favorite, the Winter Cathedral, is back again. It’s like a canopy that envelopes you as you walk through it.



Lightscape is produced in partnership with Sony Music and creatively produced by Culture Creative.



Fire and Light Garden at Lightscape. Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Gardens.

Celebrate outside with friends and family at Lightscape, the brightest spot for holiday cheer. As previous years have shown, this is the hottest ticket in town and promises to sell out again quickly.



Chicago Botanic Garden is located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe. For tickets, chicagobotanic.com. Tickets start at $32 for adults ($30 for members), $16 for children ($14 for child members) and children under 2 are free. Tickets are sold in 15-minute increments for a better experience.

