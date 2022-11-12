Spread the love

Fall is here, just a step away from Winter and one of my top favourite spots in Athens is expecting us with delicacies like no other. AKTI restaurant is located in the southern suburbs, at an amazing, kind of hidden spot, in Vouliagmeni. This dockside dining destination welcomes people from all over the world, paying homage to the Mediteranean islands. The floor is lined with terracotta tiles, while petrol and clay ceramic details give the restaurant a warm feeling.

With a passion for quality and locality the menu changes seasonally. Line-caught seafood and locally produced and sustainable ingredients come together to create dishes that reflect the flavours of Greece. With a strong focus on food and fun, AKTI embraces the hospitality of Greece, welcoming guests from lunch until late night dinner. Greek music, happy atmosphere, warm personnel and unique interiors comprise an experience one craves for, when in pursue of a getaway within the city.

When there, we started with Tuna tartare with ponzu sauce, mango and basil and then continued with Salmon Ceviche with soy and sesame oil. Needless to talk about the watery explosion in our mouths. Shrimp salad with baby lettuce, avocado, pick- led cucumber, almonds and smoked fish dressing came next. My friends’ ten year old daughter had a craving for squid, so we tried the Fried Squid with mayo, lemon, capers and pickled cucumber. The look in her eyes was omg! My personal favorite was the Fried Langoustines with spicy mayo, I dare to say. As a main course, we chose the Sea urchin pasta, the Rib eye Black Angus with French fries and some fresh fish, golden grouper to be exact! Yogurt cream with mastic, yogurt ice-cream, roasted almond and sour cherry was the final touch.

Honestly, I cannot say no more! You need to try for yourself …

Photos: Courtesy of AKTI.