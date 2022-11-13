Spread the love



Like a snow globe that comes to life for the holidays, A Christmas Story, The Musical, is now playing at the Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire. Based on the beloved 1983 movie classic, “A Christmas Story,” the show takes the audience back to the 1940s, set in Northwest Indiana.



Levi-Merlo as Randy and Kavon-Newman as Ralphie Parker.

Narrating the story of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker is Ralphie as an adult who shares his trials and tribulations to get what he really wants for Christmas — A Red Ryder BB Gun. All the adults tell him is, “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out.” Despite this constant warning, Ralphie is determined to make that gun his – and become a hero.



In his household are his brother Randy and their hardworking parents. Along the way, an ugly leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, and a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. The typical fighting between the brothers hits home as does the playground bullies who rule the turf until…well, you’ll just have to come and find out.

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. and Sara Reinecke as the parents in “A Christmas Story, The Musical.”





A wistful look into the middle-class American life and a tribute to the elusive magic of Christmas, A Christmas Story, The Musical is a heartwarming family tradition that continues to stand the test of time.

The role of Ralphie is shared by Kavon Newman and Keegan Gulledge with Randy played by Levi Merlo and Thomas Murphy Molony. They are adorable. Standouts include Sara Reinecke as “Mother” who has a magnificent voice and Lorenzo Rush, Jr. as “The Old Man” who belts it out every time he’s on stage. Kevin McKillip as “Jean Shepherd,” is a powerhouse as the narrator and character who wrote the book. Kudos to Jenna Coker Jones as teacher Miss Shields who is just masterful as their teacher and gets lots of laughs along the way.



Ultimately, it’s the kids who steal the show with their wonderful singing, dancing and acting. Their high-energy performance was contagious! They deserved every bit of the rousing applause.

Young performers in “A Christmas Story, The Musical.”





The artistic team features set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, assisted by Milo Bue, and costume design by Izumi Inaba, assisted by Finnegan Chu. As always, the costumes are very clever and authentic to the times.



A Christmas Story, The Musical is scheduled to run through January 1, 2023. Performances are Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices range from $59 to $64, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts.



To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.



And, bring your kids. They’ll love it. This is top-notch holiday entertainment the whole family will enjoy.





