A holiday dedicated to our fellow Baklava lovers, National Baklava Day, is coming up on November 17 and The Kebab Shop is ready to satisfy the sweet tooth of those who are craving the flaky pastry. The fast-casual shop offers its popular pistachio Baklava from the finest ingredients such as quality Fillo Dough, 100% AA Grade American Butter and pure granulated can sugar allowing foodies to experience a flaky, crispy, and dulcified-in-honey dessert that is perfect for wrapping up a hearty meal.

The Kebab Shop

The Kebab Shop–an emerging chain from San Diego that opened its 30th location in Northridge on 11/11– is known for its inviting “Mediterranean for all” dishes such as its customizable kebab wraps, award-winning fries and readily available sides such as hummus, greek salad and more. Alongside these familiar, “inauthentic” Mediterranean dishes, The Kebab Shop encourages its visitors to “kebab their own way” and invites them to do so while also celebrating National Baklava Day.

You certainly don’t need to use National Baklava Day as an excuse to visit The Kebab Shop as the kebabs are worth a daily visit. There is a kebab for everyone, as you can choose from seasoned chicken thighs, carved lamb, grilled chicken marinated in Saffron and spices, grilled beef meatballs and falafel for the vegetarian diner. Of course you have to add an order of their hummus to go along with a Greek salad to complete the experience.