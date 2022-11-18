Spread the love

Items listed from least to most expensive.

BrainHQ

BrainHQ Key Exercise

A great gift for any age to help exercise your brain is the cognitive training program BrainHQ from Posit Science. Exercise is one of the best things we can do for ourselves, regardless of age. And while grandma might be limited in what she can do at the gym, she can still give her brain a good workout. The brain, like any muscle, can be made stronger through exercise. BrainHQ from Posit Science has been clinically shown in more than 200 peer-reviewed to deliver benefits, including gains in standard measures of attention, brain speed, memory, and decision-making. BrainHQ is perfect for any schedule and it also trains you and increases the tasks and difficulty to help you improve and areas you need work on, BrainHQ helps you along the way.

Ultra Stress Relief Body Butter w/CBD & Lavender

The Ultra Stress Relief Butter is the ultimate whipped body butter moisturizer for calming and destressing, while providing an enormous amount of moisture. It can be used whole body or to target problem areas to relieve sore muscles or joints. Our proprietary blend and first on the market, contains an infusion of cannabidoil (CBD) oil, ashwagandha, chamomile, and lavender.

Cranberry PACs

Cranberry PACs are made with active molecules found in cranberries called proanthocyanidins — also known as PACs. They contain 36 mg of soluble PACs per day (most cranberry supplements contain less than 5 mg of PACs). Thanks to our formula, our Cranberry PACs are one of the most effective natural supplements to help manage urinary tract health and are trusted by over 7000 doctors.

D-Mannose

Helps reduce bacterial adhesion to the bladder wall providing great support to maintain a health urinary tract. It’s fast acting, helps target E. coli to promote natural flushing, and is backed by science

Minimal amount of fillers, no artificial ingredients and locally made under strict standards in a cGMP facility.

Bladder Health

Utiva Bladder Health, is powered by a proprietary ingredient called Flowens®, which has strong clinical data supporting its benefits in improving symptoms of OAB and LUTS – such as bladder emptying, urges, urinary frequency and flow.

Skate-X Electric Scooter

At Bustin Boards, we wanted to bring a safer, more affordable experience to everyone and not just the extreme adrenaline junkies that we are 🙂

Our collaboration with the team at LaScoota allowed us to build the world’s most fun and most maneuverable scooter – The Skate-X. Together we built an electric scooter with premium specs and the feeling of an electric skateboard. We wanted something with top-shelf power and range, but that would also carve and maneuver for an ultra fun riding experience.

Feature image by Ben White on Unsplash