Items listed from least to most expensive.

UNDER $20

Sweet Chaos Drizzles

Drizzle on the holiday spirit with Sweet Chaos! Their drizzled popcorn is the perfect mix of your favorite sweet & salty snacks… especially their seasonal offerings that include Black & White Sugar Cookie, Maple Brown Sugar, Iced Gingerbread, Vanilla Chai and Peppermint Crunch! Sweet Chaos Drizzles are Gluten Free, made with Non-GMO popcorn, and have no artificial colors or flavors. Their mouthwatering popcorn is popped in Coconut Oil, with just the right amount of Cane Sugar and Sea Salt, and then sprinkled with delicious drizzles!

Follow them on Instagram today!

$3.29 Buy now!

Mary’s Mixers

Mary’s Mixers are inspired by ingredients and flavors acquired around the globe. Home to 7 different cocktail mixers, Mary’s focuses on the stuff that matters:

Ingredients that are meticulously selected, fresh, 100% all-natural and organic

Exclusive blends created from a career bartender with decades of experience

No additives, no preservatives and no added colors

Award-winning mixes recognized by the industry’s highest honors

Sustainable packaging, Mother Earth approved

Mary’s Original Bloody Mary Mix is made with cold pressed tomatoes for fresh and fruity tomato flavor. Beyond bloodys, they have an out-of-this-world Pineapple Jalapeno Mix and of course an Original Margarita Mix made with a complex blend of key lime, calamansi and a touch of tangerine, sweetened with only organic agave and a hint of Hawaiian cane sugar.

$12.99/each Buy now!

Olio Piro.

Female and family-owned Piro., a Tuscany-based company is producing top-shelf extra virgin finishing olive oil that has won over 18 global awards since its inception in 2018 and is the go-to EVOO for Michelin star chefs like Chef Michael Tusk. The robust oil, made with a proprietary filtering system, is considered both complex and balanced, boasting floral aromas, herbaceous flavors and a distinctive peppery finish.

Piro. is sold in half-liter bottles for $59 and a chic smaller bottle, perfect for gift baskets, is sold for $18. Piro. also offers various gift boxes ranging from $99 – $109.

Follow them on social media @oliopiro_usa

$18+ Buy now!

Azuluna Foods X ALR Pasture- Raised Chicken Broth

Azuluna and Andrea Rogers’ pasture-raised chicken bone broth is freshly made with bones from Azuluna Foods’ own pasture-raised chickens, resulting in healthier and tastier broth that utilizes parts of the chicken that would otherwise be wasted. For maximum flavor extraction, the bones, along with some organic vegetables and herbs, are slow-roasted and caramelized before simmering for over 16 hours and fortified with fresh turmeric, sage, and bay leaf to infuse it with powerful health benefits.

Their premium chicken broth is gluten-free, GMO-free, fat-free, antibiotic-free, glyphosate-free, and keto and paleo diet-friendly with 8g of collagen and 14g of protein.

Azuluna Foods practices responsible sourcing, utilizing proteins from their regenerative livestock farms and integrating produce from local and organic producers whenever possible.

$18 Buy now!

$20 – $40

Tea Runners Subscription box

The best, most customizable tea subscription on the market! They have sampled 1000+ teas from the industry’s top tea companies to bring tea lovers top quality, award-winning teas delivered to their door every month. Enjoy loose leaf teas, along with tasting notes and brewing instructions. Within those boxes, you can customize your subscription even further, really delving into exactly the taste and variety you’d like. If you’re not looking for a commitment, you also have the ability to shop individual teas, choosing from rare and award-winning brands, which is of utmost importance to those that truly love to brew and steep.

$22+ Buy now!

50 Things to Bake Before You Die: The World’s Best Cakes, Pies, Brownies, Cookies, and More from Your Favorite Bakers, Including Christina Tosi, Joanne Chang, and Dominique Ansel by Allyson Reedy

What kind of morbid gal puts baking—the sweetest, the most sublime of life’s pleasures—in the same sentence as death? Can’t we just have our cake without being confronted with our ever-hastening mortality, too? Dessert-obsessed food writer and restaurant critic Allyson Reedy gets it. She values baked goods and detests the fact that someday she will cease to exist. (And, therefore, taste.)

Which is exactly why her new cookbook is so critical. Introducing 50 Things to Bake Before You Die: The World’s Best Cakes, Pies, Brownies, Cookies, and More from Your Favorite Bakers, Including Christina Tosi, Joanne Chang, and Dominique Ansel, a heavenly collection of dessert recipes gifted to us from the greatest bakers and celebrity chefs to small-town café owners and fancy restaurateurs.

Written with a fun and friendly tone and featuring easy, step-by-step instructions, 50 Things to Bake Before You Die will make you feel right at home in your kitchen as you bake up these world-class desserts, including Homemade Oreos (from Joanne Chang); Strawberry Champagne Cupcakes (from Georgetown Cupcake); Brown Sugar Peach Cobbler (from Tieghan Gerard); Birthday Layer Cake (from Christina Tosi); Chocolate Babka (from Duff Goldman) and much more!

$24.95 Buy now!

Health-Ade Pop

Add a healthy kick to your soda pop drinks with Health-Ade Pops. They come in 12 delicious flavors including: Pomegranate Berry, Ginger Fizz, Strawberry Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Apple Snap, and Juicy Grape. Switch out the sodas this holiday for Health-Ade Pop flavors and enjoy real fruit flavors, prebiotics, and low real sugar in every can.

$29.95 Buy now!

Crumble Crate’s Cranberry Ginger Tea Bread Kit

Make delicious treats with ease this holiday Season. Crumble Crate has a variety of baking kits to help you with homemade sweets. They also offer monthly subscription boxes to help you expand your culinary skills!

The Cranberry Ginger Tea bread baking kit includes:

Mixings

Dried Cranberries

Crystalized ginger

Toasted oatmeal

Lemon glaze

Loaf pan

Rubber spatula

Step-by-step instructions

Video and tutorials on how to make this + more recipes!

$39.99 Buy now!

$40 & UP

Cococlectic

Cococlectic is a bean-to-bar chocolate subscription box, filled with small-batch American made craft chocolates! It’s a perfect gift for anyone who loves chocolates and is looking for new favorites. Each box features only American chocolate makers who use the bean-to-bar process from scratch. Each chocolate is vegan, non-GMO, fair-trade and ethically sourced. They also do not contain any soy, gluten, dairy or nut, but they may be produced in a facility that handles these ingredients.

Cococlectic is a woman-owned and minority diverse-owned business who also supports other minority-owned businesses like Cru Chocolate, Raphio Chocolate, El Buen Cacao and more.

$40+ Buy now!

Oaktown Spice Shop

Avocado Toast collection

As the holidays approach, Oaktown Spice Shop, family-owned maker of hand-mixed, artisanal spice blends, has launched a new Avocado Toast Gift Box. Bursting with savory flavors, this collection of four signature spice mixes speak to some of the year’s most popular food trends, featuring Umami Sea Salt, Za’atar, Bombay Orange and Eastern Mediterranean Spice. The new Oaktown Spice Shop Avocado Toast Gift Boxes retail at oaktownspiceshop.com or Oaktown Spice Shop’s three brick and mortar locations in northern California for $41.75 each. Each spice blend in the Avocado Toast Gift Box is perfect for sprinkling and contains no fillers or artificial flavors. Umami Sea Salt, Bombay Orange and Eastern Mediterranean Spice are proprietary and one-of-a-kind. Every box is handmade, assembled in California and finished with cinnamon sticks and bay leaves to enhance each gift. The Avocado Toast Gift Box joins the line of 23 gift boxes designed for holiday gifting. Other Oaktown Spice Shop offerings include a full catalog of individual spices, teas, salts and chiles.

$41.75 Buy now!

SeaBear’s Smoked Salmon Trio

Bring the Pacific Northwest straight to your party with SeaBear’s Smoked Salmon Trio. Featuring Wild Sockeye, Wild King, and Wild Pink, SeaBear’s famous Gold Seal pouch keeps the fish fresh, so no refrigeration is required until open. Host with ease this new year when you have SeaBear on your side. The perfect addition to any charcuterie board or buffet. SeaBear has been shipping delicious Pacific Northwest flavors all over the US for the past 65 years!

$45 Buy now!

Cut Above Gin & Mezcal Bundle

If you are looking to cut back on alcohol, or have an alcohol free life, Cut Above is for you. This bundle includes two of their most popular drinks, Zero Proof Gin and Zero Proof Mezcal.

Cut Above Zero Proof Gin will rival your favorite spirited version. Made with juniper oil, cardamom, Turkish rose, Mexican lime, Californian Lemon, Italian bergamot, angelica root and orange oils and no alcohol, Cut Above Gin is a delight.

The mezcal inspired zero proof spirit has a range of natural flavors including: Cubeba pepper extract, chipotle pepper extract, Persian lime oil and then added a touch of smoke.

$59.99 Buy now!

Tahitian Gold Co.

Tahitian Gold Co. is a family-owned producer and exporter of some of the world’s most premium vanilla products from Tahiti, Madagascar and Papua New Guinea – with family roots in Tahiti dating back to the 1700s. Having perfected the art of sun-curing vanilla beans, Tahitian Gold Co. offers Vanilla Explorer and Vanilla Discovery Gift Packs that are perfect for the holidays. Vanilla salts, sugars, pastes, extracts, whole beans and more used by some of the world’s most prestigious pastry chefs are included!

Follow them on social media @tahitiangold

$63 (Vanilla Discovery Gift Pack) $86 (Vanilla Explorer Gift Pack) Buy now!

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits introduces new variety packs including one of each of their bottled or canned classic cocktails with recipes crafted with premium spirits, fresh ingredients and made by celebrity tastemakers including Sarah Jessica Parker, John Cena, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, Ashley Benson and Playboi Carti.

Follow them on Instagram @thomasashbourne today!

$65+ Buy now!

*Photos courtesy of respective companies. We were not paid to promote these items, though many of the companies chose to send us the product prior to (and after) the publication of this guide.

*Feature image by Ruth Georgiev on Unsplash