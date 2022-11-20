Spread the love

When I think about Thanksgiving, I think of family, friends, things I am thankful for, football, a big dinner and lots of pies. While traditional dinners that we have every year are great, and it’s nice to know what is coming up, sometimes I like to throw in something new. For example, on the radio I heard a new turkey baking tip (maybe you already know this one). They suggested to cook the turkey upside down to help keep the meat moister. We will be trying that out this year at my house. What will you be trying out?

Here are some for you to try with me this holiday season:

Mighty Sesame Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Tahini by George Duran

Ingredients:

3 medium sweet potatoes

2 cubes of Dorot Gardens Garlic

1 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp cinnamon, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup Mighty Sesame Tahini, plus more for serving

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash and clean sweet potatoes and poke them with a fork throughout. Roast for 50-60 minutes until soft and tender, flipping halfway through. Allow sweet potatoes to cool for 15-20 minutes before peeling and placing in a medium bowl. Microwave garlic cubes with olive oil for 1 minute. Combine cooked garlic, sweet potatoes, cinnamon, and Mighty Sesame Tahini. Mix and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with more tahini and sprinkle with cinnamon before serving.

Makes 4 servings.

Pineapple Turkey

Courtesy of The Soul Publishing – an award-winning publishing co. behind one of the top five YouTube channels, 5-Minute Crafts – comes: Pineapple Turkey

If you’re looking for a unique twist on your Thanksgiving dinner, this pineapple turkey recipe is for you. Cut up your pineapple removing the top and leaving the center and bottom connected. Place your raw turkey on to core of the pineapple, and attach the top part of the pineapple back on to the top of the turkey. Combine soy sauce, pineapple juice, brown sugar, garlic and ginger paste into a bowl and mix. Brush onto the turkey, bake, and once done you’ll have a delicious meal!

Crumbled Corn Beef & Sweet Potato Tart – from A Return to Ireland: A Culinary Journey from America to Ireland, by renowned chef Judith McLoughlin

Crumbled Corn Beef & Sweet Potato Tart

Serves 6



Pastry Ingredients

1¼ cups all-purpose flour (sifted)

¼ teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons unsalted butter (chilled)

2–4 tablespoons ice cold water



Filling Ingredients

7 ounces corn beef (crumbled into small pieces)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium leeks (white parts and some green)

4 large eggs (beaten)

1 cup whipping cream

1 sweet potato (cooked and mashed)

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

⅛ teaspoon white pepper

1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup Parmesan cheese



Directions



1. To make the pastry, combine flour and salt in a medium size bowl or food processor. Use a pastry fork or processor to cut in the butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add the cold water 1 tablespoon at a time and mix until the dough is moist enough to hold together to form a ball. Flatten into a disc and wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.



2. Preheat oven to 375°F.



3. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough into a circle about 11-inches in diameter for a 9-inch pie plate or fluted tart pan. Trim off any excess pastry and prick the bottom of the dough with a fork.



4. To blind bake the pastry, line with a double layer of foil and bake for 10 minutes to prevent browning. Remove foil and bake pastry for a few more minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack and leave oven on.



5. To make filling, in a large skillet add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sauté the leeks for 3–4 minutes or until soft and fragrant and remove from heat.



6. In a food processor or mixing bowl combine eggs, cream, mashed sweet potato, salt and pepper.



7. To assemble the quiche, layer the corn beef and leek and the cheeses and then pour the egg mixture on top.



8. Bake for 30–35 minutes or until the egg sets and is firm to the touch. Allow the quiche to sit for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Mocksies from – FABULOUS MODERN COOKIES: Lessons in Better Baking for Next Generation Treats By Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin

MAKES 22 (11 / 2-INCH) COOKIES

At one time, boxes of Ritz crackers always had a recipe card on the back for mock apple pie. The recipe’s claim was that you could boil(!) some buttery crackers in water and add cream of tartar and a few spices to create a faux apple pie that was nearly as good as the original. As devoted (and award-winning) pie bakers, that claim seemed absurd to us. Could this possibly be true? How could a pile of wet crackers create the illusion of apple pie? The secret is in the cream of tartar. We keep that white powder in our pantries for adding just a pinch to our stiff- peaked egg whites. Turns out that when used in larger quantities, it is not only a convenient source of acid but a flavoring agent that is close enough to the taste of a tart apple to provide an ideal basis for the deception. With the addition of some nuts and a sprinkling of fall spices, the mirage is . . . close flavor-wise, but should never actually fool anyone who is remotely familiar with an actual apple pie. Here we used this surprisingly effective deception to make mock apple pie cookies. With a satisfying crunch, we’ve transformed this back- of- the box sorcery into a 21st- century delight.

INGREDIENTS

40 crackers (133g) Ritz crackers

¾ cup (71g) Pecan halves, toasted and cooled (see Note)

½ cup (100g) Light brown sugar Packed

½ teaspoon Cream of tartar

¼ teaspoon Ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon Ground nutmeg

1 large (35g) Egg white

1 tablespoon Lemon juice, freshly squeezed

4 tablespoons (57g) Unsalted butter, melted and cooled but still pourable

1. Position two racks to divide the oven into thirds and preheat to 350°F. Line two 18- by- 13- inch baking

sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

2. Place the crackers in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until they are small crumbs. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl. Add the pecans to the food processor and coarsely grind them as well. Add the ground nuts to the bowl with the cracker crumbs. (Alternatively, the crackers can be crushed by hand directly in the bowl and the pecans can be chopped by hand.)

3. Add the brown sugar, cream of tartar, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the bowl. Mix these dry ingredients together by hand, using a silicone spatula. Add the egg white, lemon juice, and melted butter and mix until the dry ingredients have all been moistened and the mixture has formed into a cohesive clump. Let the mixture rest for 15 minutes before scooping.

4. Portion 1 tablespoon (18 grams) of dough, using a #60 scoop, roll into balls, and evenly arrange 13 portions on the first baking sheet. Flatten the balls slightly with your fingertips. Repeat with the remaining dough and arrange on the second baking sheet.

5. Bake until cookie edges are set and just beginning to brown, 13 to 17 minutes. Halfway through baking, rotate the pans from front to back and top to bottom. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. After cooling, the cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for several days.

*Recipe and Photo reprinted with permission from FABULOUS MODERN COOKIES: Lessons in Better Baking for Next Generation Treats By Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin – Countryman Press/April 2022

Cut Above Gin Cobbler

Ingredients:

1 tsp powdered sugar

2 oz club soda

2 oz Cut Above Gin

Method: Dissolve sugar and club soda in a goblet, then fill with ice and add gin. Stir and garnish with cranberries and a rosemary sprig

Pumpkin Pin Martini: from Monaco

Ingredients:

2 oz. Monaco Vodka

1 oz. Dark Rum

1 oz. Half and Half

2 tbs Pumpkin Puree

1 oz. Maple Syrup

Directions:

For the garnish, crush graham cracker in a bag until it resembles sand. Stir in the cinnamon and sugar. Line the rim of a martini glass with maple syrup. Drop/roll in mix. In a cocktail shaker, combine the ice and remaining cocktail ingredients. Shake vigorously until shaker is chilled. Strain and pour cocktail into prepared glass and garnish with cinnamon stick.

Stranahan’s Sazerac

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Stranahan’s Original

.5 oz honey syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

2 dashes absinthe

Mint leaves

Instructions: Swizzle all ingredients in a Collins glass and add a sprig of mint to garnish.

*Recipes and images courtesy of respective companies, who sent us the information, unless otherwise noted. Splash Magazines are not paid for this content, we just thought they were interesting recipes!

Feature image by Spencer Davis on Unsplash