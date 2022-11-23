Spread the love

Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Items are listed from least to most expensive. Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your gifting needs, or scroll through all our items to be inspired! Items under $20 Items from $20 to $40 Items over $40

Under $20

Be Good To People Legacy Laminated Mini Tote

Go eco-friendly to school, work, or out shopping with this laminated mini tote. It is made from recycled materials and can be used time and time again. This Legacy Laminated Mini Tote is an awesome way to tote all kinds of Goods and makes an absolutely adorable lunch bag for teachers, kids, and the kindest business people. Spread a good message everywhere you go with this mini tote!

Product Size: 9″w x 11.5″ h x 4.5″ d (bag), 8″ handles — It is also available in a larger size for $7.

$6 Buy now!

Moonlight Makers Dish Towels

Eco-friendly dish towels with the best and most clever sayings ever are the perfect addition to any foodie’s kitchen. Moonlight Makers is a company dedicated to making some of the most clever and funny dish towels which definitely make a statement.

All of the line’s dish towels are either white or gray and made from 100% cotton flour sack towels. They are then screen printed with Moonlight Makers original designs using non-toxic black or white ink. Unfolded size: 28″x28″. All of the products are handmade too!

$7.50+ Buy now!

Mabel’s Labels

For the holiday season, Mabel’s Labels offers a festive collection for gift giving and staying organized. From charming label packs for tucking in stockings to peel & stick labels to make gift-giving a breeze, Mabel’s Labels has thought of everything to help you make the holidays special. The new collection includes Personalized Stocking Stuffers, Holiday Return Envelope Labels, Return Address Stamp, and Holiday Gift Tags. Beyond the holiday season, Mabel’s Labels collection of durable, waterproof labels & more are ideal for getting your kids organized for daycare, school or any other activity.

$9.99+ Buy now!

Prepara Multi-Peeler

One tool that can peel, strip, shred, grate, and even spiralize! It’s all you’ll need to start experimenting with yummy mashups and toppings for your butter or charcuterie board at your next get together.

$11 Buy now!

Today Is Going to Be a Great Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Everyone loves a pick-me-up! Each page of this daily calendar features a quote of optimism and pure positivity, enhanced by beautiful full-color illustrations and hand-lettering from more than thirty contemporary illustrators and cheerful graphic design, giving it a vibrant mix of styles and approaches. “This is a wonderful day. I’ve never seen this one before.”—Maya Angelou. “Every artist was first an amateur.”—Ralph Waldo Emerson. And reminders for modern life: “Disconnect to connect.” The uplifting, brightly colored pages are designed to inspire with every glance.

Printed in Thailand on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

$15.29 Buy now!

Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Created by the experts at the National Audubon Society, the organization that’s synonymous with bird-watching and conservation, Audubon Birds features hundreds of diverse and captivating species from habitats around the world. A Booted Racket-tail hovering before a flower. A Fieldfare snacking on berries. A Chatham Albatross with a distinctly disapproving look. And four fuzzy Northern Hawk Owl chicks nestled in a hollow tree stump. Each is exquisitely photographed up close and in full color, accompanied by a caption containing both the common name and scientific name.

Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

$15.29 Buy now!

The Story of Christmas Story Book Set and Advent Calendar

Wonderfully illustrated and brimming with holiday spirit, this unique advent calendar features 24 jewel-like miniature board books to help children count down to Christmas. Each day from December 1st through Christmas Eve, open a book, just like the peek-a-boo window on an Advent calendar, and then hang it on the Christmas tree by its gold thread loop. Read in sequence, the books tell the magical story of the first Christmas, from Gabriel’s visit to Mary to the Three Wise Men gazing at the star to Jesus’ birth. A treasured keepsake to reuse year after year.

$16.19 Buy now!

5-Minute Daily Meditations Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Bring the give of meditation to your loved ones this coming year, with a page-a-day calendar. Sah D’Simone is a trusted spiritual guide, meditation teacher, and author of books such as 5-Minute Daily Meditations and Spiritually Sassy. Each 5-minute meditation is part of his heart-based healing movement. It offers a practical, and actionable approach to spiritual growth and helps you learn to truly enjoy your own company. Every day is a new opportunity to see the world in a different way, and see that our actions do make a difference in the world.

Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

$16.99 Buy now!

Origami Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Learn a new skill in 2023 with the Origami page-a-day calendar. This calendar comes with everything you need to start your folding journey. Written by origami master Margaret Van Sicklen, it’s packed with designs for every level of origami folders. Learn new folds including a functioning catapult, a stand-up heart, stunt plane, flowers and so much more! The brilliantly designed pages feature vibrant colors and patterns and are perfectly square so they double as folding paper. Each model includes clear, easy-to-follow instructions, and a downloadable “Origami Key” covers base folds, symbols, and other fundamentals.

Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

$16.99 Buy now!

$20 – $40

Original Stomp Racers by Stomp Rocket

The award winning Stomp Rocket line gets kids moving and jumping, while teaching them STEM principles. No batteries required, with super-easy assembly — kids will be playing in minutes. Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Toy Figure Cars, The Stomp Rocket Racers encourage children to experiment with speed and force to race their car the farthest. Stomp Racers are 100% activated by kids and STEM.org Authenticated™. For ages 5+, Stomp Rocket Racers make for a fantastic, easily portable gift.

$24.99 Buy now!

The Veggie Saver

We all know foodies like to have a lot of ingredients on hand (much of which includes lots of fresh produce.) They hate it when so much of that produce goes bad so quickly before being able to use it. The Veggie Saver is an eco-friendly, nifty gadget which is scientifically proven to preserve produce for 14 days (or more) with a money-back satisfaction guarantee. For more information please visit them online.

$24.99 Buy now!

Prepara Swiss Army Fruit Tool

The ultimate all-in-one kitchen gadget. Prepare produce like a pro with this tool that lets you peel, zest, grate, pit, core, and cut. Plus, it looks awesome!

$27 Buy now!

The Wrapmaster Home

The Wrapmaster Home dispenser allows at-home-cooks to load store-bought plastic wrap, aluminum foil, wax paper or baking paper and pull out just what is needed to either cover a dish or line a tray, then cut in one clean motion. The sleek and streamlined design can be stored in most kitchen drawers for a tidy finish and clutter-free countertop.

The dispenser benefits from a robust, shatter-proof plastic case, and rubber feet that work together to ensure stable, safe and hygienic dispensing of the wrap. This handy dispenser is lightweight and portable, making it easy to move around a busy kitchen. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and has a concealed blade so there’s no need to worry when kids are helping out in the kitchen.

$27.50 Buy now!

Grand Fusion Housewares Apron with Oven Mitts

Foodies get tired of always looking for their oven mitts. Try Grand Fusion Houseware’s awesome apron with oven mitts built right in so you never lose them again! As long as you are wearing your apron –you’ll have mitts!

$29.99 Buy now!

Stay-Safe 5-in-1 Extinguisher

Having a fire extinguisher in the kitchen is vital for anyone who spends a lot of time at the stove or on the grill. StaySafe 5-in-1 Extinguisher is a revolutionary, small and easy-to-use, portable fire extinguisher. This cool little fire-fighting tool is no bigger than a can of hairspray and does not require complicated removal of pins, or time-consuming directions.The extinguisher is super compact and lightweight. This recyclable plastic aerosol extinguishes grill fires in no time.

$29.99 Buy now!

North Pole Gnomes

Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Mischievous at times and managers of the “naughty meter,” these plush gnomes are meant to be hugged! At the end of each day, they sleep in your child’s Christmas stocking and report back to Santa at the North Pole. Each kit includes a hardcover copy of The North Pole Gnomes children’s book that tells the stories of these fun characters as they play tricks on Santa and the elves. A code to download and use the “naughty meter” on the app is also included in the kit.

$34.99 Buy now!

The Hoglet by HedgeHog Health

The Hoglet by HedgeHog Health is a must-have for our children with learning challenges such as autism and ADHD. This game-changing fidget gadget and computer mouse understands kids’ sensory needs while helping focus and productivity. Plus, it looks like a baby hedgehog that kids will want to use it. This wireless mouse allows kids to fidget while learning in front of the screen. The Hoglet provides rewarding multi-sensory experiences, intentionally invented to help with physical stimulation not found with traditional computer pointing devices (i.e., trackpads, keyboards, and traditional mice).

$39.99 Buy now!

Over $40

Prepara Taco Gift Set

For taco lovers, Prepara’s Taco Gift Set has everything you need to pull off the best taco night ever. The set contains 4 Multi Taco Holders, 4 Taco Spoons, and 1 Taco Party Bowl. And if you’re clumsy, fear not! Everything in the kit is made of high impact, drop resistant, heavy weight melamine. They’re also easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

$59.50 Buy now!

GRILLKILT Original Grilling Apron

For the BBQ enthusiast in your life get them this awesome apron. The Grillkilt Original Grilling Apron has ten pockets and five metal loops to attach clips and carabiners to. The adjustable belt and removable rear panels lets the griller choose their preferences when cooking. Find the perfect color for your chef and as a bonus each purchase of the Original Grilling Apron includes a grommeted hand towel and two carabiners!

$89+ Buy now!

Ziggurat Concrete Candle Kit

The Ziggurat Concrete Candle Kit is the perfect interactive gift for anyone on your list.

Using recycled material from Patrick Cain Design’s (PCD’s) furniture line, these ornamental concrete vessels allude to the Mayan pyramids in shape and are used for two candles in each kit. Afterwards they’re beautiful statement decor that can be reused even more times as a candle with PCD’s seasonal candle refills, for succulents or even just a place to hold desk supplies like pens.

Each kit comes with two bags of wax, two wicks, a wick bar, eight blotter strips and eight different oils giving the users thousands of fragrance permutations they can create.

Available at West Elm, Amazon and PatrickCainDesigns.com.

$95 Buy now!

*Feature image by Artem Kniaz on Unsplash