Chicago a cappella presents two stunning holiday concert programs this December: “Holidays a cappella” and “Hanukkah a cappella”

Chicago a cappella, Chicago’s acclaimed vocal ensemble, begins its 30th season this December with two new holiday concert programs, “Holidays a cappella” and “Hanukkah a cappella.”

“Holidays a cappella” is an annual tradition for Chicago a cappella, and every year the ensemble presents a fresh program of creatively arranged and beautifully performed holiday compositions, including sacred music, holiday classics and lesser-known songs that are exhilarating and memorable.



After singing as an ensemble member with Chicago a cappella for 11 seasons, Benjamin Rivera returns for his third series concert as guest music director for “Holidays a cappella.” This year’s program showcases the ensemble’s beautifully blended voices and mesmerizing harmonies.



“I loved putting together this program, because Chicago a cappella can tackle so many styles and languages,” said Music Director Benjamin Rivera. “I found really captivating works from Germany, France, Puerto Rico, and the U.S., along with a good sampling of songs for Hanukkah and some familiar favorites as well.”

Holidays a cappella

Performances of “Holidays a cappella” will be held on the following dates and locations:

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 4 p.m.| Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. | Fourth Presbyterian Church, 115 E. Delaware Pl., Chicago

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m.| Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. | Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

“This year we are also presenting a program that really is a unique new offering for Chicago’s holiday season: “Hanukkah a cappella,” said Matt Greenberg, Executive Director. “We are delving into the rich heritage of Jewish music for Hanukkah, both traditional and modern, with its humor, expressiveness and eloquence.”

Hanukah a cappella

With musical direction by Artistic Director John William Trotter, the program will feature stellar works by eight living Jewish composers—from heartfelt prayers to jazzy and playful holiday tunes— showcasing the creativity and vitality of American Jewish music and revealing the multi-layered joy, richness and meaning of this festival.



Artistic Director John William Trotter notes, “It’s a joy to collect so much of the great Hanukkah repertoire the ensemble has performed in years past and present it all together in one concert, along with some great new finds.”



Performances of “Hanukkah a cappella” will be held on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 8 p.m.| Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park, Chicago

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. | Congregation Sukkat Shalom, 1001 Central Ave., Wilmette



Season memberships and single tickets are now on sale. There are four available membership packages:

All Access Membership (best deal/most perks)

Live Concert Membership (enjoy all the live concerts)

Virtual Membership (enjoy on-demand concert replays)

Flex Membership (most flexible)

Memberships and tickets can be purchased online at www.chicagoacappella.org/tickets. For more information, please visit www.chicagoacappella.org or call (773) 281-7820.

Chicago a cappella

Virtual Options

Each of Chicago a cappella’s live concert programs will have a corresponding on-demand full concert replay, available within two weeks of the final performance. All-Access and Virtual members will receive free access to these, available to watch any time before June 30, 2023. Live and Flex members may exchange their live concert tickets for access to the replay or may use their 25% discount to add the replay access to their order.



About Chicago a cappella

Chicago a cappella brings together a group of ten fiercely talented singers who celebrate every genre of music imaginable with equal passion and commitment. With amazing voices, magnetic personalities, and true love for ensemble singing, their creative concert experiences truly connect with audiences, inspiring both awe and laughter.



Since the birth of the ensemble back in the early ‘90s, they have traveled the country, worked with amazing guest artists, and won awards for their CDs. Chicago a cappella is more than an ensemble. It’s an entire organization dedicated to furthering the art and appreciation of ensemble singing. The Youth Choral Festival has brought together high school kids from all over Chicago and the suburbs. ¡Cantaré! Chicago brings an artist from Mexico to be composer-in-residence in Chicago schools. HerVoice mentors and promotes emerging women composers in the art of a cappella choral music. The joy of ensemble singing is for everyone. They want everyone to be a part of it, too.

Photos: Courtesy of Chicago a cappella