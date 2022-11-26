Spread the love

Caring about the environment should be an easy task; however, there is still a great difference in the percentage of brands out there making a difference – in 2021, only 3.9% of fashion brands were sustainable. LITA Couture represents a change in the way we think about our clothes as the brand “contribute[s] to responsible consumerism in fashion.” Considering the garments are hand sewn in their atelier in Europe, there is a guarantee of quality as each and every garment is carefully tailored to couture perfection. Presenting a capsule collection featuring timeless pieces, the fashion brand sources its silk, cashmere, and natural fibers through channels that are transparent. Splash Magazines invited Roxana from LITA Couture to answer questions about the sustainable couture label, giving us a behind-the-scenes peek at a couture brand and its designer.

Tell us how LITA Couture came into being…

My passion for fashion comes from the family – my mother used to have a small sewing workshop and dreamed of becoming a famous fashion designer. I grew up playing there and soon after started experimenting with the clothes of my dolls. We designed together the dress that I wore at my prom. The name Lita is the family’s last name and the logo, represents two L letters, my mother’s initials.

Describe some of your day-to-day tasks.

Responding to all the emails preparing the list with the orders and making the plan for the day like new marketing strategy, new potential collaborations, and updates on the platform.

What is your favorite part of being a fashion designer?

As a Fashion Designer, you will be able to create new trends and combine fashion influences over the years into classic timeless pieces. Therefore, the job of fashion designing is extremely interesting as it always involves fun and a creative mind and coming up with a new product, style, or design.

Can you describe what lessons you learned as a fashion designer?

When I was growing up, I didn’t personally know anyone in the industry, not one person, so I didn’t let that stop me from following my dreams. Always be persistent and keep your goals in mind.

Describe working in the world of couture.

I personally dedicate myself to creating the perfect prototype, using a meticulous and well-studied process until the actual launch of the product. Creating beautiful pieces is something that I had always wanted to do and I knew that it had to be centered around the world of couture; a world that is so beautiful, mysterious, and ever-changing. I see each piece of couture as a work of art and I really try to emphasize not only the details but also the emotion of the piece within each piece of my collections.

Is it hard to compete with other brands? How do you gain clients?

When you’re running a business, change is a constant. Providing great, and memorable, customer service is a great way to build loyalty among your customers and differentiate yourself from the competition. To become a successful business, you need to find ways to stay a step ahead of your competition. Doing so is often easier said than done, and there’s no simple answer to how to beat your competition.

In your opinion, what are the most critical aspects of the fashion industry?

The geographic distribution of key environmental impacts from the textile and fashion supply chains. I always try to get the fabrics from Europe as closest can be to the manufacturing. High volumes of fashion production and consumption and the logic behind fast fashion increase the environmental impacts by promoting unsustainable manufacturing, distribution, and use of garments. I avoid producing in mass and I prefer creating capsule collections with a limited number of items or producing upon the orders in 3-5 working days.

What is your philosophy when it comes to high fashion and sustainability?

Care and consideration are taken to ensure the use of sustainable resources wherever possible at all stages of production. LITA wishes to contribute to responsible consumerism in fashion, without the exploitation of resources and workers.

What types of fabric do you use and how do you source your fabric?

LITA is an exclusive clothing brand that distinguishes itself through its couture tailoring, the use of noble fabrics such as silk and cashmere, together with other natural fibers which enhance the quality of our products. Our modern-contemporary designs fuse with a long-lasting timeless approach to fashion.

It looks like you specialize in statement pieces that mesh well with one’s wardrobe. Describe some of the styles we will see in your collections and why did you choose those particular cuts?

Wearing LITA is a self-confidence statement, the perfect way to blend your unfailing attitude with your look. Self-confidence, elegance, femininity, and sophistication are the words that best describe our brand.

What is your favorite piece?

One of the dresses from the first collection is inspired by a dress that my mother wore on her wedding day.

For more information on such divine creations as the Flawless Pink Bow Blouse with hand stitching and hand-crafted buttons