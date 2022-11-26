Spread the love

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Perspectives

Third Coast Percussion

Third Coast Percussion

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Perspectives

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonnière), Big Things (Icarus Quartet), Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion), Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra), Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra), Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson)

What’s Next for Third Coast Percussion:

Note if you are in or near Chicago

December 7, 2022 – DePaul University, Chicago

WORLD PREMIERES: Missy Mazzoli’s Millennium Canticles, Mark Applebaum’s Gauntlet, TCP’s In Practice.

January 20, 2023 – Carnegie Hall (Zankel Hall), New York

CARNEGIE HALL DEBUT with Metamorphosis, an intimate performance exploring the duality of human nature. TCP joins forces with Movement Art Is (Lil Buck and Jon Boogz) to seamlessly blend two styles of street dance with new music by Jlinand Tyondai Braxton, as well as TCP’s arrangements of Philip Glass’s Aguas da Amazonia. The concert features music from the Perspectives album by Jlin and Glass.

January 25, 2023 – Stanford Live, Stanford, CA

Missy Mazzoli’s Millennium Canticles, Mark Applebaum’s Gauntlet, TCP’s In Practice and Jlin’s Perspective

About the album Perspectives:

Third Coast Percussion Photo Credit: Nick Zoulek

Third Coast Percussion Photo Credit:Marc Perlish

Listen to Perspectives here.

Perspectives explores the numerous ways classical music is created today. The album features four world-premiere recordings composed by Third Coast Percussion, Danny Elfman, Jlin, Flutronix and TCP’s own arrangement of Philip Glass’s “Metamorphosis No. 1.”

Elfman’s “Percussion Quartet” “sings sweetly” (NPR), with the piece drawing influence from West African balafon music and Indonesian gamelan, among others. “Percussion Quartet” follows the traditional four movement structure of fast, slow, scherzo and finale. Elfman and Third Coast Percussion are “a match made in heaven” (BBC Music Magazine).

Philip Glass’s “Metamorphosis No. 1” “sparkles” (NPR) with San Francisco Classical Voice remarking: “As delicately played at first on marimba, glockenspiel, vibraphone, and melodica, this Glass work eventually takes on a great variety of colors and dynamic levels — and down the stretch, drama.” “Metamorphosis No. 1” is based on Glass’s original composition for solo piano and the version recorded by Brazilian ensemble Uakti (pronounced WAH’ – k ah – chee) in the late 1980s.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Members of Third Coast Percussion attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Electronic artist Jlin’s “Perspective,” described by Gramophone as “stunning” and “exquisite,” takes the hyper-beat music of the footwork genre to a new level with TCP performing the piece on over 30 instruments. Jlin “has absorbed footwork, but turned it inside out for her collaboration with Third Coast Percussion” (NPR).

The album closes with Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion’s “Rubix.” The three-movement piece provides a colorful ending to an album that expands the boundaries of classical music.

Perspectives is Third Coast Percussion’s fifth album for Cedille Records and fifth Grammy nomination for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance. The album is also nominated in the category Best Engineered Album, Classical, and album producer Elaine Martone is nominated in the category Producer of the Year, Classical.

The quartet, whose members are Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and David Skidmore, made their Cedille Records debut in 2016 with the album Third Coast Percussion | Steve Reich, which won the Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance — the first percussion album to win that category.

Archetypes, Third Coast’s 2021 collaborative album with Sérgio and Clarice Assad on Cedille, on which each musician, individually, wrote one or more movements, received Grammy nominations in three categories: Best Contemporary Classical Composition, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, and Best Engineered Album, Classical.

The ensemble’s 2019 album Fields, the first recording of classical music composed by international R&B star Devonté Hynes, received a Grammy nomination for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.

TCP silly with drums Photo Credit Saverio Truglia

Perpetulum, released on Orange Mountain Music in March 2019, featured a new work of the same title by Philip Glass, along with contributions by TCP’s Robert Dillon and Peter Martin. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.

Founded in 2005, Third Coast has been praised for “commandingly elegant” (New York Times) performances, the “rare power” (Washington Post) of its recordings, and “an inspirational sense of fun and curiosity” (Minnesota Star-Tribune).

Third Coast currently serves as ensemble-in-residence at Denison University. Their website is thirdcoastpercussion.com.

###

…